“X Account Hacked” Says Atellah on ‘Occupy MoH’ Demo Suspension

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Davji Atellah, announced that their X social media account has been hacked.

In a statement on Monday, Atellah refuted claims that their planned “Occupy MOH” protests had been suspended.

He assured the public that they are making every effort to regain control of the account.

“Dear Kenyans, reports circulating that #OccupyMoH has been suspended are false. The union’s account has been compromised, and we are doing our best to regain control and clean it up,” said Atellah.

He added: “We must overhaul the system including those that have hacked the union handles. We remain strong. We remain focused. Tukutane MoH.”

His remarks followed an earlier post on KMPDU’s official X account, which stated that the planned demonstration set to begin on Monday had been suspended.

The now-deleted statement claimed the suspension was due to “ongoing talks with the Ministry of Health.”

“We are suspending the occupation of Afya House. This decision comes as a result of ongoing discussions and commitments made towards ensuring all medical interns are posted in accordance with the 2017 CBA,” the deleted post read.

“We remain vigilant and committed to achieving fair outcomes for all interns.”

The doctors are demanding that the government ensure all doctor interns are posted according to the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the ministry.