Xavi’s Barcelona Struggles Continue as Unionistas Challenge Exposes Team’s Vulnerabilities

In what could have been a sensational upset, Unionistas de Salamanca coach Daniel Ponz envisioned a perfect plan to beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Despite being a small fan-owned club from the third tier, Unionistas understood the financial boost a single cup game against Barcelona could bring. The contrast in earnings between players like Robert Lewandowski and Unionistas’ average player highlighted the David vs. Goliath nature of the encounter.

The unexpected happened when, 30 minutes into the match at the Reina Sofia, Alvaro Gomez scored with a spectacular side-footed volley, giving Unionistas the lead. This surprised the home fans but seemed like just another episode of Barcelona’s recent struggles. The LaLiga giants, under Xavi Hernandez’s management, have often found themselves trailing early in games this season.

Xavi denied recent reports and claims that he would step down as Barca head coach if he thought the players were no longer with him. He also suggested that he has met the club's objectives since being appointed in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ilLpYJE2nM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2024

The pattern continued against Unionistas, with Ferran Torres equalizing just before halftime, followed by Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde securing Barcelona’s victory in the second half. Despite the comeback, Barcelona’s vulnerability and inconsistent performances raise concerns among fans and pundits.

Barcelona’s season has been marked by unconvincing displays, with few standout performances since September. Xavi, in his second full season as coach, faces increasing pressure after a dismal showing in the Super Cup final against Real Madrid. The coach admitted that Barcelona played their worst game at the worst moment, prompting discussions about his future.

Xavi’s tenure has been marred by a lack of consistency, with Barcelona often struggling to secure convincing wins. The team’s current standing, 10 points behind in LaLiga, diminishes hopes of a league title. With the Champions League also posing challenges, the Copa del Rey becomes a crucial opportunity for Xavi to salvage the season.

The coach’s statements about leaving if Barcelona fails to win anything this year add to the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future. Xavi acknowledges the need for improvement, pointing out issues like a lack of intensity, defensive lapses, and players not fulfilling their potential. The absence of key players like Gavi, Pedri, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen further compounds Barcelona’s problems.

Xavi describes the team as “in construction,” but questions arise about how long this justification can persist, especially if the team performs worse than the previous season. Barcelona’s extensive player signings over the last two years haven’t translated into consistent success on the field. Xavi’s insistence that Barcelona has played well, despite evidence to the contrary, raises concerns about the team’s identity and adherence to its historical DNA.

Amidst the growing pressure, President Joan Laporta’s visit to the players reflects an attempt to show unity, but it fails to mask the underlying challenges. As Xavi contends with external scrutiny and internal issues, the Copa del Rey becomes a make-or-break competition for Barcelona’s season and the coach’s future.