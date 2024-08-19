Xiaomi Kenya Announces Redmi Note 13 Series Offers Festival 2024

Xiaomi Kenya has launched the Redmi Note 13 Series Offers Festival 2024, running from August 9 to September 9.

The month-long promotion offers an opportunity for tech enthusiasts and smartphone users to upgrade to the Redmi Note 13 Series with discounts of up to Sh3,500.

Upgrade to Top-Notch Performance and Stunning Features:

The Redmi Note 13 Series is known for its impressive performance, sleek design, and cutting-edge features. This offer is the perfect chance for users to experience the latest in smartphone technology at a reduced price, making it more accessible than ever before.

Exclusive Discounts:

Redmi Note 13 6+128GB – Was Sh22,399 ➡️ Now Sh19,999 8+128GB – Was Sh24,099 ➡️ Now Sh22,999 8+256GB – Was Sh25,899 ➡️ Now Sh23,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro 8+256GB – Was Sh34,499 ➡️ Now Sh30,999 12+512GB – Was Sh42,999 ➡️ Now Sh40,999



Capture, Share, and Win Big:

The festival doesn’t just stop at discounts. Xiaomi Kenya is inviting users to participate in an exciting photo contest. Simply snap an iconic photo with your Redmi Note 13, post it on Facebook, and tag Xiaomi Kenya. The top three fans will be rewarded with fantastic prizes: