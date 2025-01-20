Xiaomi Kenya Launches Redmi Note 14 Series: Pro Photography & Durability

Xiaomi Kenya has unveiled the highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 Series at an exclusive event at JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

The new lineup features three flagship-level devices: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14, all designed to redefine smartphone photography, durability, and performance while maintaining exceptional value.

Flagship-Level Photography with AI-Powered Cameras

The Redmi Note 14 Series boasts cutting-edge camera technology, designed to capture extraordinary detail and creativity.

• Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro feature a 200MP AI camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), advanced zoom capabilities, and creative tools such as Dynamic Shots and Dual Video.

• Redmi Note 14 is equipped with a 108MP AI camera system, bringing high-quality photography to a wider audience.

• Upgraded front cameras—including a 32MP wide-angle camera on Redmi Note 14 Pro—enable effortless selfies and group shots.

Additional AI features like AI Erase Pro, AI Image Expansion, and AI Background Removal allow for professional-level editing directly on the device.

All-Star Durability for Everyday Life

The series offers unmatched durability with features like:

• All-Star Armor Structure in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Provariant for enhanced drop resistance.

• Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and IP68 water and dust resistance on the Pro+ 5G, ensuring rugged reliability in all conditions

• IP64 and IP54 ratings for other models to withstand splashes, dust, and everyday challenges.

Power-Packed Performance

Designed to handle multitasking with ease, the Redmi Note 14 Series offers:

• Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G for exceptional speed and power.

• MediaTek processors on other models, delivering smooth gaming and streaming experiences

• Long-lasting batteries (5110mAh to 5500mAh) with Smart Charging for optimized battery health and fast-charging technology.

Immersive Viewing Experience

Enjoy content like never before with the 120Hz eye-care display across the series. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G enhances outdoor visibility with a 3000-nit peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology for comfortable viewing.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Series is available in an array of stylish colors with competitive pricing:

• Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Frost Blue

Sh52,499 (8+256GB), Sh62,999 (12+512GB)

• Redmi Note 14 Pro: Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, Ocean Blue

Starting from Sh34,999

• Redmi Note 14: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Lime Green

Sh21,999 (8+128GB), Sh25,999 (8+256GB)

Exclusive AIoT Product Lineup and Offers

Alongside the Redmi Note 14 Series, Xiaomi unveiled three exciting models of Redmi Pads, each offering impressive features:

1. Redmi Pad SE 8.7″

Don’t let its compact size fool you; this mighty pad packs an 8.7″ eye-care display, a powerful octa-core processor, a 6650 mAh battery, and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Prices are as follows:

o 4+64GB: Sh14,999

o 4+128GB: Sh16,999

2. Redmi Pad SE

Designed for entertainment, the Redmi Pad SE features a sleek unibody design, an 8.7″ FHD+ display, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, ensuring an immersive experience. With a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6650 mAh battery, it’s perfect for fun and productivity. Prices are as follows:

o 4+128GB: Sh19,499

o 8+256GB: Sh23,099

3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Experience premium performance with the Redmi Pad Pro 5G, boasting a 12.1″ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and the powerful Snapdragon 7s processor. Its quad speakers deliver immersive stereo sound, while Xiaomi HyperOS ensures a seamless user experience. Prices are as follows:

o 6+128GB: Sh39,999

o 8+256GB: Sh45,999

Additionally, Xiaomi introduced a range of accessories to complement your tech lifestyle:

• Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active – from Sh2999/-

• Redmi Watch 5 Active – from Sh3999/-

• Redmi Watch 5 Lite – from Sh2349/-

• Redmi Buds 6 Series – from Sh1899/-

• Redmi Powerbank – From Sh1499/-

Value-Added Benefits

Xiaomi customers can enjoy exclusive perks, including:

• 24+1 months warranty.

• 3 months of free 100GB Google One storage. (Within the 1st Sales Month)

• Free screen replacement within the first 6 months.

• Free gifts with select purchases: (Within the 1st Sales Month)

o Redmi Watch 5 Active with Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

o Redmi Buds 6 Active with Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 Pro.