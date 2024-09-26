Xiaomi Unveils Redmi 14C with FREE Redmi Buds 6 Play in Exclusive First Week Offer

Xiaomi Kenya has officially launched the highly anticipated Redmi 14C, complete with an unbeatable offer for early buyers.

Customers who purchase the Redmi 14C during the first week of sales will receive a FREE Redmi Buds 6 Play, Xiaomi’s latest wireless earbuds, delivering premium sound and convenience.

Sleek, Stylish, and Built to Impress:

The Redmi 14C features an 8.22mm ultra-slim body with a sophisticated flat frame and a striking circular camera design. Available in Midnight Black, Dreamy Purple, Sage Green with a matte texture, and Starry Blue with a star trail design, each option allows users to express their individuality

A Bigger, Better Viewing Experience:

Equipped with a massive 6.88-inch display—the largest in the Redmi series—the Redmi 14C enhances your entertainment and multitasking experience. TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications make it ideal for long reading sessions or extended video calls

Performance That Keeps Up With You:

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core processor and up to 16GB of RAM, this phone is built for serious multitasking. Its massive 5160mAh battery ensures all-day power, providing up to 22 hours of video playback, with 18W fast charging for quick recharges.

Unleash Your Inner Photographer:

The 50MP main camera and 13MP front camera make capturing stunning shots effortless, while creative features like filmCamera filters enhance your photography experience.

Thoughtful Features for Everyday Convenience:

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack ensure practicality, while an impressive 150% volume boost keeps you connected in noisy environments.

Pricing and Availability:

The Redmi 14C is available in multiple configurations (4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB), starting at just Sh13,699.

It’s available in the following color variants; Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple and Starry Blue.