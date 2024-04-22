Yara Shahidi Siblings: Sharing the Spotlight and Supporting Each Other’s Dreams

Yara Shahidi is an American actress and producer, born on February 10, 2000, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She began her career as a child, appearing in various commercials and print advertisements for companies like McDonald’s, Ralph Lauren and Disney.

In 2017, Yara was admitted to Harvard University, where she majored in Interdisciplinary Sociology and Black American Studies.

She is known for her activism and has founded Eighteen x 18, now called WeVoteNext, to promote Gen Z and BIPOC inclusion in the political process.

Yara is also a champion for inclusive media programming and an advocate for equity.

Siblings

Yara has two younger brothers, Sayeed and Ehsan, who are also actors.

Sayeed, the eldest of the two, has acted in various TV shows like In the Motherhood, Bless This Mess and Desperate Housewives.

The Shahidi siblings come from a family deeply involved in the entertainment industry, with their mother Keri being an actress and their father Afshin a photographer and filmmaker.

The family is known for their close-knit relationships and often work together on various projects.

Yara and her mother, Keri, have even founded their own production company, 7th Sun Productions, to pursue projects that touch upon themes of history, heritage, culture and joy.

Career

Yara’s career is a testament to her talent, versatility and dedication to making a difference.

As an actress, she has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in both television and film, showcasing her range and depth as a performer.

Yara’s portrayal of Zoey Johnson in Black-ish and its spin-off, Grown-ish, has resonated with audiences, earning her a loyal fan base and numerous award nominations.

In addition to her acting prowess, she is a vocal advocate for social justice, women’s rights and education.

Yara uses her platform to raise awareness about important issues, such as voter engagement, racial equality and youth empowerment.

Through initiatives like Eighteen x 18 (now WeVoteNext), she encourages young people to participate in the political process and make their voices heard.

Furthermore, Yara’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in her collaboration with her mother, Keri Shahidi, to establish 7th Sun Productions.

This production company aims to create content that celebrates diversity, culture and heritage, reflecting their shared values and commitment to telling meaningful stories.

Awards

In addition to her acting career, Yara is also an activist and philanthropist, advocating for social justice, women’s rights and education.

Her efforts in these areas have earned her recognition from organizations such as Forbes and Time, which have honored her for her contributions.

Yara has also been recognized by the National Action Network and the National Urban League, among others, highlighting the impact of her activism and philanthropy.

Personal life

Yara was in a three-year relationship before ending it and entering a period of self-discovery she calls “selfish season.”

Although her dating history is relatively private, she has been linked to Luka Sabbat, her Grown-ish co-star and an Arab Egyptian man named George, who played soccer for Harvard University.

However, neither of these relationships has been officially confirmed.

Yara is known for her commitment to her career and personal growth, and she is currently focusing on herself after her recent breakup.