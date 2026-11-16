Yemeni forces retreat to defend port city from Houthis

Yemeni pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia say they are redeploying troops to defend the country’s interim capital, Aden, following weeks of intensified fighting with the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The Southern Armed Forces said it was withdrawing from an area overlooking the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait, at the southern end of the Red Sea, to reinforce positions around Aden and neighbouring areas.

Houthi-run media say the movement has taken control of the evacuated territory. Saudi Arabia has not commented.

The shift ends a weeks-long offensive to try to secure the area near the key shipping route which the Houthis seized in a surprise offensive in September.

Pro-government forces said they had “secured” the strait in early October as they sought to retake crucial ground from the Houthis. The Iran-backed fighters said they had captured areas including Perim Island at the mouth of the strait and the strategic port city of Mokha a month prior.

But the Saudi-backed Southern Armed Forces fighting on behalf of Yemen’s internationally recognised government said on Sunday they were withdrawing to reinforce troops elsewhere, with the southern city of Aden a “priority”.

It said troops were being withdrawn “from Dhubab Airport and the Bab al-Mandab area” with the aim of “strengthening the front lines and addressing existing threats”.

“This step is driven by the priority of securing the capital, Aden, and neighbouring governorates, reinforcing the front lines and addressing existing threats.”

The Houthis said they posed no threat to international shipping passing through the waterway when they captured territory overlooking it, but that they would continue to target vessels from Saudi Arabia.

However, the seizure contributed to a surge in global oil prices because Saudi Arabia had been relying on the Red Sea for oil exports since the US and Israel’s war with Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

A UN Human Rights spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, urged all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

She noted that since the escalation of fighting in August, more than 60% of documented civilian casualties were women and children.

The Houthis have repeatedly attacked Aden in recent weeks, including an assault on 15 October that targeted the presidential palace, killing five and injuring 16.

Saudi Arabia responded with hundreds of air strikes, while the Houthis launched hundreds of drones and missiles at its cities and infrastructure.

The UN has estimated that nearly 330,000 people have been displaced in Yemen as the fighting has since escalated. Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed.

Yemen has been devastated by a civil war that began in 2014, when the Houthis ousted the government from its capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 after a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states intervened in an attempt to restore the government’s rule.

A four-year informal ceasefire began to unravel in July, when the Houthis announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia and began missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

The Houthis said they were retaliating for a Saudi blockade of ports and airports in their territory, as well as an air strike on Sanaa airport that they blamed on the kingdom.

By BBC News