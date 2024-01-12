Yemen’s Houthis Unfazed by US-led Attacks: What You Need to Know

Houthi rebels of Yemen remain undeterred by the United States and the United Kingdom’s retaliatory strikes following the targeting of Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.

The airstrikes, a first from the US and its allies in this conflict, could potentially bolster the Houthi group’s regional and domestic standing, despite not being internationally recognized as Yemen’s official government. Analysts suggest that this move by the world’s sole superpower may inadvertently elevate the Houthis’ profile.

The Red Sea Confrontation

On January 10, the US and the UK thwarted 21 drones and missiles in the largest Houthi operation in the Red Sea, prompting the UN Security Council to address the attacks on Red Sea ships. Although the resolution condemned the Houthis, it also acknowledged their growing influence, marking a shift in global perceptions.

Popular Support Within Yemen

The Houthi group, formally known as Ansar Allah, controls the west of Yemen, including the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait. Their actions in the Red Sea and vocal support for Gaza have garnered immense popularity among Yemenis, leading to increased recruitment and massive rallies backing the Palestinian cause. The group claims to intercept ships heading to Israel, pressuring for humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

Global Attention and Tactics

The Houthi’s capture of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in November drew global attention, affecting shipping in the Red Sea. Despite minor damage to ships, the Houthi interceptions have not caused casualties. The US response escalated with air attacks, but analysts argue that these actions may not deter the Houthi group.

Houthi Response and Strategic Outlook

In response to US ultimatums, the Houthis held a massive rally in Sanaa, declaring readiness for an escalation. Analysts believe that the Houthis, with their mobile infrastructure, may not be easily deterred by US attacks. Simultaneously, the group remains in talks with Saudi Arabia for a long-term ceasefire, aiming to strengthen their position through the Red Sea demonstrations.

Changing Regional Dynamics

While historically supported by Iran, the Houthis may seek to recalibrate regional alliances. Analysts suggest that the group, despite its Shia identity, could benefit more from closer ties with Saudi Arabia, relying on its financial resources rather than depending solely on Iran for weapons. The ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia may signal a potential shift in relations.