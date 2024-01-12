YNW Melly net worth

YNW Melly, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, possesses a net worth estimated at $100,000. His journey to prominence, however, has been marred by legal troubles, including the serious charge of a double murder involving two members of the YNW hip hop collective.

YNW Melly Career

Born in Gifford, Florida, in May 1999, YNW Melly made waves in the music scene with the release of his debut studio album, “Melly vs. Melvin,” in 2019. The album’s success catapulted it to the third spot on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and eighth on the Billboard 200 chart, while also claiming the 17th position in Canada. Prior to this, his mixtape “I Am You” in 2018 achieved noteworthy rankings, reaching 12th on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, 18th in Canada, and 20th on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2019, YNW Melly continued to leave his mark with the release of the mixtape “We All Shine,” securing the 17th position on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. The rapper’s single “Murder on My Mind” showcased his chart-topping potential, reaching the seventh spot on the US R&B/Hip-Hop and US Rap charts. It also claimed the ninth spot in Canada and the impressive 14th position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Despite his legal challenges, YNW Melly’s talent shines through in his successful collaborations. His feature on Kanye West’s track “Mixed Personalities” further expanded his recognition, reaching the 39th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

YNW Melly Height

Beyond the financial realm, YNW Melly’s physical attributes contribute to his public persona. Standing at a height of 173 cm (about 5 feet 8 inches) and weighing 68 kg (approximately 150 lbs), the rapper presents a distinctive presence in the industry.

YNW Melly Acheievements

One of YNW Melly’s notable achievements in his music career revolves around the breakout success of “Murder on My Mind.”

The single’s virality and impact propelled it to the 14th spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. Additionally, his collaboration with Kanye West on the track “Mixed Personalities” further solidified his influence, achieving the 39th position on the same chart.

YNW Melly Net Worth

While YNW Melly net worth of $100,000 reflects the financial facets of his career, his journey in the music industry has been marked by both triumphs and legal complexities, leaving an indelible imprint on his artistic legacy.