    You are Either with People or Not, Kalonzo to Political Leaders

    Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Co-Leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has told off politicians who pretend to be with common people and yet they only serve their own interests.

    Musyoka who spoke at the AIC Makongeni Church in Thika Town, Kiambu County during a Sunday church service and on an address of gatherings  soon after the service in town said “you are either for the people or against them, it is as simple as that.”

    Musyoka was accompanied by former County of Kiambu Governor  Ferdinand Waititu aka ‘Babayao’, Jubilee Party Secretary General  Jeremiah Kioni, DAP – Kenya Party Leader  Eugene Wamalwa, Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua and  Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo.

    Also present was Machakos County Woman representative Joyce Kameme and prominent lawyer  Ndegwa Njiru among others.

    He also asked Kenyans to stand firm especially at this time which he described as of uncertainty.

    “There will be a lot of lies but you will see what God will do,” added Musyoka

    Alluding to the State of the Nation, Musyoka said that they have been to the mortuary and saw  many dead  bodies which  were riddled with police bullets.

    He added that with other leaders affiliated to the coalition party  had visited the injured in different  hospitals around the country.

    “We cannot pretend all is well. #HakunaWajingaKenya as Wamalwa has so clearly put it ‘you’re either with Gen Z and the people of Kenya or against them. It’s as simple as that,” uttered Wiper leader.

    Wamalwa said that all was not well in Azimio.

    “There are those who say Zakayo must go and then those who say Zakayo must stay,there are irrevocable differences.”We are saying you cannot have both,” Wamalwa added.

    Wamalwa said that as late Kibaki’s principal assistant,  Musyoka played a pivotal role in stopping the Post 2007 election violence and helped returning the country from the brink of disaster politically and economically.

    He also recalled and reminded the attentive crowd in Thika Town that the  town was the first “Men in Black” coming out experience.

    “In 1994, then Ford-Kenya were having National Elections to fill the vacancy left by the death of the doyen of Opposition politics and first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.I remember that day and those images very clearly,” said Wamalwa.

    Several Mount Kenya leaders from Kiambu, Nyeri, and Nairobi counties, who were present expressed  regret for joining President William Ruto’s UDA party during the last general election.

    They said that they  ignored  the advice of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

    “We have  been sold lies by Zakayo,the economy has collapsed, our  businesses have closed down, unemployment was on the rise and the cost of living keeps on  rising,” they said.

    The leaders said they have their eyes set on Musyoka during the 2027 general election  and affirmed their total  support on him.

