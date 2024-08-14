You Can Join Us if They Sink Your Party – ODM Tells Ruto in Kisii 

National ODM Deputy party boss Simba Arati says they are ready to accommodate President William Ruto should UDA be sunk by the dark forces hovering in the ruling party.

The Kisii Governor said while some of the Orange Party officials had since taken up cabinet positions in UDA party led government it should not be misconstrued to mean that ODM has jumped ship.

“We had only come on board to help unite our people and salvage the country from a political apocalypse that we were facing in the of the recent protests.”

“And if the country was to sink all of us were sinking together, ” Arati told a crowd that had turned up to welcome President William Ruto at Etago market in South Mugirango on Wednesday.

ODM, Arati went on, was supporting Ruto on principle adding that it was still very independent.

” ..By 2027 you can make a decision on your own and if these people will continue to pose headache for you in UDA, we welcome you back, you do the interview and you join us, you were among the ODM party founders nonetheless,” Arati told Ruto.

Arati separately told South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro that it will be for the common good of the residents to work together.

He said development will be realized faster when leaders work together.

Arati said people often respect leaders keen on building their region and not those divided by internecine squabbles and selfish interests.

By MAGATI OBEBO