YouthConnekt Africa Summit: List of Roads to be Closed From December 8 to 11 in CBD

A section of roads in the city center will on Friday be closed to enhance the operations of a major youth summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

The YouthConnekt Africa 2023 summit will bring together over 20,000 young people across Africa and beyond under the theme,”Youth Innovating a Borderless African Renaissance.”

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said Parliament Road, City Hall Way, Taifa Road and Harambee Avenue will be closed for the four days.

He urged motorists to cooperate and listen to instructions given out by officers on the ground.

“Motorists are also encouraged to use alternative routes,” he said.

The summit is sponsored by Kenya, YouthConnekt Africa Hub and UNDP.

This year’s summit aims to spotlight Youth leadership and innovation for Africa’s integration through policy discussions, storytelling and networking, and entrepreneur focused programmes including a marketplace and investor meetings.

The YouthConnekt Africa has evolved into the largest business and policy convener on youth development in Africa.

Hosted by Heads of State, the summit engages youth with leaders, policymakers, development champions and various actors on emerging development issues. It drives strong policy influence and increased investment in the creation of opportunities for young people in Africa.