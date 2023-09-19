YouTube Suspends Russell Brand’s Ad Revenue Over “Creator Responsibility” Violation

YouTube has taken the unprecedented step of suspending Russell Brand’s channels from earning revenue through advertisements, citing a violation of its “creator responsibility policy.”

The video-sharing platform asserts that this action is essential to safeguard its user community.

The decision comes in the wake of allegations against the comedian and actor, including an alleged sexual assault report from 2003 that was recently brought to the attention of the Metropolitan Police.

Over the weekend, Brand faced further allegations of rape and sexual assaults purportedly occurring between 2006 and 2013, allegations he vehemently denies.

A YouTube spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday, asserting their commitment to protecting users and the platform’s ecosystem: “If a creator’s off-platform behavior harms our users, employees, or ecosystem, we take action.”

This development follows the postponement of the remaining shows on Brand’s Bipolarisation tour.

In recent years, the former TV and radio personality has rebranded himself, regularly posting videos on spirituality, anti-establishment politics, and, more recently, UFOs for his audience of 6.6 million subscribers.

YouTube’s decision to halt Brand’s ad revenue applies universally to “all channels that may be owned or operated” by the 48-year-old comedian, including associated channels like Awakening With Russell, Stay Free With Russell Brand, and Football Is Nice, collectively boasting approximately 500,000 subscribers.

While YouTube acknowledged that such punitive measures are uncommon, it referenced previous instances, including the suspension of ad revenue on the channels of Slovak internet personality David Dobrik and American YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles.

Sara McCorquodale, the CEO of social media analysis agency CORQ, estimated that Brand’s YouTube channel likely earns between £2,000 to £4,000 per video, exclusive of any affiliate deals and brand sponsorships that may be in effect.

