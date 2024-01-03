You’ve Crossed the Line! Raila Tells Ruto Over Attack on Judiciary

Leader of Azimio Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at President William Ruto for referring to the judiciary as corrupt.

Raila claimed that Ruto’s threats against the judiciary are a form of intimidation, contempt for the law, and a ploy to divert attention away from the urgent social and economic issues that Kenyans are experiencing.

“If there was ever any doubt about the malevolent intent of the Kenya Kwanza regime in regard to the Constitution of Kenya, yesterday’s attack by William Ruto on the Judiciary removes all the doubt,” Raila said.

The former prime minister said that the head of state should refrain from criticizing the judiciary especially because he is a beneficiary.

“Ruto’s entire political career has been saved by the Judiciary,” Raila said.

“It is ridiculous to now hear the biggest political beneficiary of judicial decisions in Kenya’s history now accuse the institution of sabotaging him.”

More follows