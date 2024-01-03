fbpx
    Subscribe
    POLITICS

    You’ve Crossed the Line! Raila Tells Ruto Over Attack on Judiciary

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    raila
    Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition Party Leader Raila Odinga. [COURTESY]

    Leader of Azimio Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at President William Ruto for referring to the judiciary as corrupt.

    Raila claimed that Ruto’s threats against the judiciary are a form of intimidation, contempt for the law, and a ploy to divert attention away from the urgent social and economic issues that Kenyans are experiencing.

    “If there was ever any doubt about the malevolent intent of the Kenya Kwanza regime in regard to the Constitution of Kenya, yesterday’s attack by William Ruto on the Judiciary removes all the doubt,” Raila said.

    The former prime minister said that the head of state should refrain from criticizing the judiciary especially because he is a beneficiary.

    “Ruto’s entire political career has been saved by the Judiciary,” Raila said.

    “It is ridiculous to now hear the biggest political beneficiary of judicial decisions in Kenya’s history now accuse the institution of sabotaging him.”

    More follows

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Ruto Continues Attack on Judiciary, Says Corrupt Judges Hindering Development

    You've Crossed the Line! Raila Tells Ruto Over Attack on Judiciary

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X