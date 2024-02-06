fbpx
    Yung Gravy's Net Worth

    Yung Gravy Net Worth

    Yung Gravy Net Worth: Yung Gravy, the renowned rapper, boasts a net worth of $5 million mostly attributed to his meteoric rise in the music industry. From his breakout hit "Mr. Clean" to his chart-topping albums, Gravy has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the rap scene.

    Yung Gravy Net Worth $5 Million
    Date of Birth March 19, 1996
    Place of Birth Rochester, Minnesota
    Nationality American
    Profession Rapper

    Early Life

    Born Matthew Hauri on March 19, 1996, in Rochester, Minnesota, Yung Gravy discovered his passion for music during his formative years. After graduating from Mayo High School in 2014, he pursued higher education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he obtained a degree in marketing in 2017. It was during his college years that Gravy's journey as a rapper began, inspired by the likes of Lil Peep and Lil Yachty.

    Yung Gravy Net Worth

    Yung Gravy Career

    Yung Gravy kickstarted his career on SoundCloud, self-releasing his debut EP "Mr. Clean" in 2016, featuring the eponymous track that garnered widespread acclaim. With subsequent releases like "Thanksgiving's Eve" and collaborations with fellow artists, Gravy quickly amassed a devoted fan base. His signing with Republic Records in 2018 marked a significant milestone in his career, leading to the release of hit singles and successful albums.

    Yung Gravy Chart-Topping Albums

    Gravy's discography boasts a string of successful albums, including "Sensational," "Gasanova," and "Marvelous," each showcasing his distinctive style and musical prowess.

    Collaborations with renowned artists like bbno$, Juicy J, and Lil Baby have further elevated his status in the industry. Notably, his single "Betty (Get Money)" from the album "Marvelous" became his first track to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, a testament to his growing influence.

    Yung Gravy Net Worth

    Yung Gravy Musical Style

    Yung Gravy's unique musical style blends contemporary trap beats with elements of old soul and funk, creating an infectious sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists, Gravy infuses his music with nostalgic samples and modern flair, captivating listeners with his innovative approach to rap.

    Yung Gravy Net Worth

    Yung Gravy net worth is $5 million.

    Yung Gravy's Net Worth

     
