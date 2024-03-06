Zac Efron Siblings: Meet Dylan, Olivia and Henry

Zac Efron is an American actor born on October 18, 1987, in San Luis Obispo, California.

He gained fame for his role in the Disney Channel original film, High School Musical, for which he won the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Star.

Efron has since starred in various films and television shows, including The Lucky One, Neighbor and Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix.

He is also known for his role as Ted Bundy in the biographical drama, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Efron has a younger brother named Dylan.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Efron has three siblings, a younger brother named Dylan, and two younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry, from his father’s second marriage.

Dylan is four years younger than Efron and has been featured in various projects with his older brother, such as the YouTube series, Off the Grid, and the documentary, By Hand.

Olivia and Henry are half-siblings, and Zac has shared photos and videos of them on social media, including a sweet birthday post for Olivia.

Parents

Efron’s parents are Starla Baskett and David Efron.

His father, David, works as an electrical engineer at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, while his mother, Starla, is an administrative assistant.

The family includes Efron’s younger brother, Dylan, who is known for his active presence on social media and YouTube, where he shares outdoor adventures and has worked as a producer on projects like Zac’s docuseries, Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Career

Efron began his acting career with television appearances in shows like Firefly and ER before gaining fame for his role in Disney Channel’s High School Musical, where he won the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Star.

Efron transitioned to more mature roles in films like The Lucky One, Neighbors and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

He has also been part of successful movies such as Baywatch and The Greatest Showman.

In addition to his acting career, Efron is known for hosting the Netflix documentary series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where he explores environmental issues globally.

Despite his Hollywood success, Efron remains humble and engages in various activities like cooking and fixing cars in his spare time.