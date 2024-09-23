Zach Gilford Siblings: Getting to Know Amanda Gilford

Zach Gilford is an American actor best known for his role as Matt Saracen on the NBC series Friday Night Lights.

He graduated from Northwestern University and has appeared in several notable projects, including Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Gilford is married to actress Kiele Sanchez, and his diverse background includes Swedish and Russian Jewish heritage.

Siblings

Zach has one sister named Amanda Gilford.

While there isn’t extensive public information about Amanda, Zach has occasionally mentioned his family in interviews, highlighting the supportive environment they provided during his upbringing.

Career

Gilford gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Matt Saracen, the sensitive and talented quarterback of the Dillon Panthers, on the critically acclaimed series Friday Night Lights.

The show aired from 2006 to 2011 and was praised for its realistic depiction of small-town life and high school football.

His performance earned him a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to convey deep emotional nuances.

In addition to Friday Night Lights, Gilford has appeared in notable television roles such as Midnight Mass, where he played Riley Flynn, a man grappling with guilt and redemption after returning to his hometown.

This Netflix horror miniseries, created by Mike Flanagan, received positive reviews for its writing and performances.

He also starred in The Fall of the House of Usher, another collaboration with Flanagan, based on Edgar Allan Poe’s works.

His involvement in these projects further establishes him as a prominent figure in contemporary horror television.

Additionally, he has had roles in shows like The Family, where he played Danny, and guest appearances on series such as Criminal Minds and Good Girls.

Gilford made his film debut in The Last Winter, a horror film that gained attention for its environmental themes. He also appeared in Post Grad, a romantic comedy that showcased his comedic timing.

In The Purge: Anarchy, he played a key role in this sequel to the popular horror franchise, which further solidified his presence in the film industry.

Continuing to take on diverse roles that challenge him as an actor, Gilford’s work in both television and film reflects his versatility and commitment to storytelling.

Known for his ability to portray complex characters with depth, he often chooses roles that resonate with him personally.

Awards and accolades

Gilford has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, particularly for his role in Friday Night Lights.

He was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor in a Drama Series in 2007, recognizing his impactful performance as Matt Saracen.

Additionally, he and the ensemble cast of Friday Night Lights were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

In film, Gilford was part of the cast of The Last Winter, which earned a nomination for a Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Cast.

Personal life

Gilford is married to actress Kiele Sanchez. The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of the television pilot Matadors and got engaged in November 2011.

They tied the knot on December 29, 2012.

Together, they have one daughter, born in November 2017 through surrogacy.

The couple experienced a late-term miscarriage in October 2015, which they publicly acknowledged.