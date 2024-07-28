Zachery Ty Bryan Net Worth

Zachery Ty Bryan, an American actor, boasts a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his role as Brad Taylor on the popular TV series “Home Improvement.” Beyond his iconic role, Bryan has made appearances on several notable television shows, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” and “Veronica Mars.”

Bitcoin Fortune

During his child acting days, Zachery met Brock Pierce, who would later become a billionaire due to early investments in Bitcoin. At Brock’s urging, Zachery also made early investments in Bitcoin, which he claims earned him millions. When asked about his Bitcoin fortune in a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zachery declined to give an exact dollar amount but stated:

“I’ve always been fortunate with my trust fund from Home Improvement, but this definitely moved things into a different [area] for me.”

Home Improvement

Zachery Ty Bryan was born on October 9, 1981, in Colorado, to parents Dwight and Jenny Bryan. He has a younger sister, Ciri. Bryan’s early career began with print and TV ads in Denver before moving to California to pursue acting further. When he landed the role on “Home Improvement,” he was younger than the actor who played his younger brother, Jonathan Taylor Thomas. His other brother was played by Taran Noah Smith, and his parents were portrayed by Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson.

The show became a massive hit, running for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. Bryan’s portrayal of Brad Taylor endeared him to audiences worldwide, earning him three Young Artist Awards for his work on “Home Improvement.”

Other Work

Following the success of “Home Improvement,” Bryan transitioned into film. In 1997, he starred alongside Kirsten Dunst in the family comedy “True Heart.” He continued to diversify his acting roles, appearing in movies such as “The Rage: Carrie 2” (1999) and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006).

Personal Life and Arrest

In 2007, Zachery married his high school friend Carly Matros, with whom he has four children. However, they split up in early October 2020. On October 16, 2020, Zachery was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on charges including allegedly strangling a different woman, reportedly his girlfriend, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Despite the incident, Zachery and Johnnie remain together and have three children, including a set of twins.

