Zelenskyy to Visit U.S. Ammunition Factory as Ukraine Pushes for More Military Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Pennsylvania on Sunday to thank workers for producing critical 155 mm artillery shells used in Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces. This visit marks the start of a busy week in the U.S. for Zelenskyy, where he will also address the United Nations General Assembly in New York and meet with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

The Scranton plant is one of the few U.S. facilities manufacturing 155 mm shells, essential for Ukraine’s long-range howitzer systems. These weapons are crucial for striking Russian targets from a distance of 15-20 miles. To date, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over 3 million of these shells.

Zelenskyy is also expected to push the U.S. for approval to use longer-range missile systems against Russian targets. However, the Pentagon has so far resisted, citing concerns over the strategic implications of U.S.-made missiles striking deep inside Russia.

During his visit, Zelenskyy will meet with plant workers who have ramped up production of the 155 mm rounds, currently producing more than 40,000 rounds per month, with plans to reach 100,000 per month. The visit will also include U.S. military leaders and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The U.S. remains Ukraine’s largest military supporter, having contributed over $56 billion in aid as part of NATO’s collective effort to deter Russian aggression. The ongoing support is seen as vital by many European nations to prevent further Russian incursions that could threaten NATO-member countries.