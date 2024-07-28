Zendaya Net Worth

Zendaya, an accomplished American actress, singer, dancer, and producer, boasts a net worth of $22 million. Her career has seen a remarkable transition from a Disney child actor to a celebrated movie star and successful entrepreneur.

Early Life

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California. Her career began in modeling, with appearances in ads for Macy’s, Old Navy, and “iCarly”-related merchandise. She also appeared as a dancer in commercials and music videos.

Zendaya gained widespread recognition for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up” (2010–2013). She continued her Disney success as K.C. Cooper on “K.C. Undercover” (2015–2018). Her transition to mainstream success was solidified with her portrayal of Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria” (2019–present) and MJ in the “Spider-Man” films: “Homecoming” (2017) and “Far from Home” (2019).

Music and Production

In 2013, Zendaya released her self-titled debut album, with the single “Replay” achieving Platinum status. She had another hit in 2017 with “Rewrite the Stars,” a 2x Platinum duet with Zac Efron from “The Greatest Showman.”

Zendaya has also ventured into production. She starred in and produced the 2021 film “Malcolm & Marie” and served as a producer on “K.C. Undercover” and several of her music videos.

Business Ventures and Endorsements

In addition to her entertainment career, Zendaya has launched successful business ventures. She published a book, “Between U and Me: How to Rock Your Tween Years with Style and Confidence” in 2013. She also launched a shoe collection, Daya, in 2015, and a clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

Zendaya has been the face of several high-profile brands, including Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, CoverGirl, Beats Electronics, Chi Hair Care, Lancôme, Valentino, Bulgari, and Glaceau SmartWater. In 2023, she became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Personal Life

Zendaya is known for her philanthropic efforts, supporting charities such as the American Heart Association, DonorsChoose.org, Toys for Tots, and Friends for Change. She participated in the Women’s March on Washington in 2017 and the George Floyd protests in 2020. Zendaya has also been a spokesperson for UNICEF’s Trick-or-Treat campaign and the Verizon Foundation’s #WeNeedMore initiative.

Since 2017, there have been rumors about her relationship with “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland. They were spotted kissing in July 2021, confirming their relationship. Zendaya has also been linked to “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. She is a vegetarian, motivated by her love for animals.

Real Estate

Zendaya’s real estate investments include a $1.4 million home in Northridge, California, purchased in 2017, and a $4 million 5,000-square-foot home on four acres in Encino, California, bought in March 2020. She also owns a condo in Brooklyn, acquired in 2020 for $5 million.

Zendaya Awards

Zendaya’s talent has earned her numerous accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria,” making her the youngest two-time acting winner. She has also received awards from the Black Reel Awards, International Online Cinema Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Satellite Awards, among others.

In 2023, Zendaya received the CinemaCon Star of the Year Award, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress — Television Series Drama, and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Her diverse and impactful career continues to shine in the entertainment industry.

