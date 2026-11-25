A Zimbabwean national has been convicted by a court in South Africa of planning to go to fight in Ukraine.

The country has strict laws which restrict unauthorised involvement in overseas wars.

Twenty-four-year-old Wesley Sothole, who pleaded guilty, was handed a five-year suspended prison sentence and was ordered to be deported from South Africa.

He is one of five Zimbabweans who were arrested at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg on 8 November. South African prosecutors have not confirmed which side the Zimbabweans allegedly intended to fight for.

Sothole’s four co-accused have yet to enter pleas and are due to return to the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on 1 December for further plea and sentencing proceedings.

Another four Zimbabweans were arrested at a hotel in Johannesburg at the same time in a joint operation and are facing a different court process.

The investigation has involved South African police, Interpol and other international law enforcement agencies.

South Africa’s Foreign Military Assistance Act was passed in 1998 at a time when the government was concerned about members of the former apartheid security services going to fight elsewhere in Africa.

There has been growing concern across Africa over the recruitment of its citizens to fight in the war in Ukraine, with some reportedly being lured to Russia by promises of lucrative civilian employment.

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment estimated earlier this year that more than 1,700 people from 36 countries in Africa have been recruited to fight for Russia.

Some have been captured and are being held as prisoners of war.

In March, Kenya estimated that 252 of its citizens had been illegally conscripted in Russia.

Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi visited Moscow to address the issue. He said an agreement had been reached for Russia to stop recruiting Kenyan nationals.

In the same month, Zimbabwe said that 15 of its nationals had been killed after being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine, with more than 60 still trapped on the frontlines.

The previous month, South Africa secured the return of 17 of its nationals who were allegedly tricked into joining the war.

In December last year, South African authorities arrested five people, including a journalist, for allegedly recruiting people to join the war.

South Africa’s government said it condemned “the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities”.

Ukraine has also been recruiting foreign nationals, including from Africa.

By BBC News