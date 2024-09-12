Zoë Kravitz Siblings: All About Lola and Nakoa-Wolf

Zoë Kravitz, born on December 1, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, is an accomplished American actress, director, and musician.

She is the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, which has contributed to her prominent presence in the entertainment industry.

Kravitz is known for her acclaimed performances in the HBO series Big Little Lies and the Hulu adaptation of High Fidelity.

In 2022, she portrayed Catwoman in The Batman, further solidifying her status as a leading actress.

In addition to acting, Kravitz has ventured into directing with her debut film Blink Twice, set to release in 2024.

Siblings

Zoë has two younger half-siblings, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, from her mother Lisa Bonet’s marriage to actor Jason Momoa.

Although Zoë is the only child of Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, she has maintained a close relationship with her half-siblings, who were born in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

Kravitz has described her connection with her half-siblings as significant, and she has even named her band, Lolawolf, after them.

Despite the changes in family dynamics following her parents’ divorce and Bonet’s separation from Momoa, Zoë has remained close to both her mother and her half-siblings.

Career

Kravitz made her acting debut in the romantic comedy No Reservations and gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class

Following this breakthrough, she starred in the Divergent series and the Fantastic Beasts films showcasing her ability to navigate various genres, including action and fantasy.

Kravitz received critical acclaim for her roles in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s High Fidelity the latter earning her a Black Reel Award.

In 2022, she portrayed Catwoman in The Batman, further establishing her star power in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Kravitz is also a musician, fronting the band Lolawolf, and has worked as a model, representing brands like YSL Beauté and Tiffany & Co.

In 2024, she is set to make her directorial debut with Blink Twice, which she also co-wrote, highlighting her expanding influence in the industry.

Awards and accolades

Kravitz has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, reflecting her talent and impact in the entertainment industry.

She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Big Little Lies.

Additionally, she received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series from the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the same series.

Kravitz won a Black Reel Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for her performance in High Fidelity.

She has also been nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award for Best On-Screen Duo for her role in Fantastic Beasts.

In recognition of her influence, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2022.

Furthermore, Forbes featured her in their 30 Under 30 list, highlighting her significant impact in Hollywood.

Kravitz’s ability to navigate various genres and her contributions to both film and television have solidified her status as a prominent figure in contemporary entertainment.

Personal life

Kravitz is currently engaged to actor Channing Tatum, with their relationship beginning in 2021.

The pair first met while working together on the animated film The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017, but their romantic connection didn’t develop until they were both single years later.

They were first spotted together in public in 2021, and their relationship quickly gained attention, especially after they attended the Met Gala together that same year.

Kravitz and Tatum have expressed their deep admiration for each other, with Kravitz describing Tatum as a “wonderful human” who shares her passion for art and filmmaking.

They announced their engagement on Halloween 2023, showcasing their playful connection through costumes inspired by the film Rosemary’s Baby.

Before Tatum, Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2020 and has had notable relationships with actors like Penn Badgley and Michael Fassbender, but her current relationship with Tatum marks a significant chapter in her personal life.