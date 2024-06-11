Zuma’s MK party seeks to block South African parliament citing vote-rigging

The challenge from MK comes at a time when South Africa is facing a level of political uncertainty unseen in 30 years of democracy, with no clarity as to who will govern the country when the electoral dust settles.

“The 2024 elections were anything but free and fair,” said Sihle Ngubane, MK’s secretary-general, in the party’s application to the Constitutional Court, which it circulated to media on Tuesday via a WhatsApp group.

The Independent Electoral Commission and other parties said the election was free and fair, and South Africa does not have a history of significant vote fraud.

A new entrant in South African politics, MK gained momentum after Zuma announced in December he would be backing the party and soon became its leader.

The party advocates rewriting the constitution, seizing land from white farmers and nationalising all natural resources including mines.

A longtime pillar of the ANC, Zuma fell out with the party after he was forced to quit as president in 2018 over a string of corruption scandals. He was jailed in 2021 for refusing to give evidence at a public inquiry that found there had been widespread public sector corruption during his administration.

Zuma retains a vast and loyal following, especially in his populous home province of KwaZulu-Natal, where MK won 45.9% of the vote to a humiliating 17.6% for the ANC.

MK’s name, which means “Spear of the Nation” in Zulu, was also the name of the ANC’s armed wing from the apartheid era, but an attempt by the ANC before the election to prevent its rival from using that name and branding was unsuccessful.