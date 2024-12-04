10,317 Officers Mobilized To Enhance Security Ahead Of Festive Season

All police officers who are currently on leave were Wednesday directed to resume duty with immediate effect.

They are required to enhance security operations ahead of the festive season.

A total of 10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said Wednesday all Regional and County Security and Intelligence Committees have been ordered to operationalize Multi Agency command centres with dedicated personnel from all security agencies.

“All multi-agency command centres will be manned 24 hours seven days a week. The National Police Service will develop festive season Operation Orders to coordinate security operations in all counties,” he said.

There will be operational Coordination through the activation of the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks, supported by Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats and maintain public order.

It will comprise officers from Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forestry Service.

Kenyans should also expect to see more police presence and visibility, because we have deployed more specialized units including the all-female Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) Unit and undercover Officers, alongside the General Duty Police, to intensify patrols and heighten surveillance in the major towns, places of worship and critical infrastructural areas, he said.

He added the National Police Service in conjunction with the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) will enforce compliance of traffic rules by all private motorists and commercial passenger vehicles.

Further, all border control agencies will secure security at all exit and entry points, ensuring smooth movement of passengers with the BCOCC coordinating the monitoring and manning of all border points.

Omollo addressed a press briefing at his Harambee House office and announced all Regional and County Security Committees in liason with the National Police Service and Kenya Wildlife Service, will put in place measures to ensure the safety of local and international tourists visiting resort facilities at Coastal Sea Resorts and inland tourist attraction sites, National Parks and Game Reserves.

He directed all Security Committees to put in place robust measures to prevent and manage inter communal conflicts during the festive season and safeguard against terrorism activities and effectively implement P/CVE County Action Plans.

Police and the National Alcohol Control Committee will activate crackdowns nationwide on drugs and illicit brews while the ministry of defense to support the regional and County Security and Intelligence Committees by providing logistical and Air Assets where required.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and to cooperate with law enforcement officers during the entire festive season to ensure safety for all Kenyans, and especially for the vulnerable communities including women, children, persons with disability.

“In the spirit of community policing, we call upon the general public to report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” Omollo said.

Additionally, proprietors of shopping malls, entertainment joints, and event organizers are urged to liaise with area security teams to coordinate and enhance security arrangements as well as augment private security measures already in place to handle large crowds effectively.

“For travellers and shoppers, you are asked to exercise caution with personal belongings, and for online consumers, and verify the authenticity of platforms before making online purchases.”

Kenyans are warned against being tricked into participating in unlicensed ruffles or lotteries during Christmas and New Year period, he said.

He said they recognize the season as a time marked by increased travel, celebrations in places of worship, social gatherings in shopping malls and recreational spaces, outdoor entertainment events, and heightened local and international tourism activity.

“The current security situation across the country remains calm. However, we have witnessed isolated cases of marginal rise in crime rates and illegal activities during some festive seasons in the past,” he said.

He said petty offences including pickpocketing and muggings in crowded areas such as shopping malls, markets, and public transport terminuses becoming easy points for criminals targeting valuables such as jewellery, mobile phones and handbags.

“Home Burglaries where unattended homes present opportunities for burglars. We have also witnessed a surge in car breaks in the villages where families have travelled upcountry,” he said.

Further, traffic violations including drunk driving, overloading and speeding public transport vehicles escalate road fatalities.

He said unscrupulous owners also tend to deploy unlicensed public service vehicles to meet the high travel demand. Road traffic accidents remain a leading cause of injuries and fatalities in our country, yet most of these accidents are caused by preventable human factors due to non-compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

Counterfeit Goods and Cybercrime is also rampant with the shopping rush seeing a rise in counterfeit electronics, toys, and online fraud targeting unsuspecting buyers with fake promotions.

“Criminals leverage the holiday period for drug distribution and exploit vulnerable children in urban centers for begging or other illegal activities, especially gender based violence.”

He said noise violations and unauthorized gatherings similarly tend to pose a public nuisance, with potential for escalation into violence.

Omollo said the North Eastern region and Boni enclave remain under close security surveillance, with terrorism posing an ongoing threat to the country.

He added disaster response teams are on high alert following forecasts by the Kenya Meteorological Department of La Niña conditions that may result in severe dryness in the Eastern region, requiring proactive disaster preparedness.

The PS said they have enhances security coverage at all entry and exit points including the airports and border crossings, hotels, shopping malls, public beaches, and tourist sites.

Security has also been enhanced at critical infrastructure installations and Central Business Districts in major urban centres places of worship and entertainment venues.

There will be heightened traffic operations to address reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, and unlicensed public service vehicles and other forms of indiscipline on our roads.

“We have deployed additional traffic officers on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic.”