Murkomen on NG-CDF ‘s constitutionality

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen defended the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) terming the outlawing of the fund by the courts as a major setback for the country’s development.

According to the CS, the fund is critical in financing important projects in the country.

He commended legislators for putting into good use the funds at the grassroots, especially in building police stations to address the current shortage.

“I want to thank MPs for the prudent use of the fund. NG- CDF is a noble idea. Any money going closer to the people has a direct impact and should go to the wards,” said the CS, faulting the court’s direction to declare the fund as unconstitutional.

Murkomen argued that it is more seamless to send the funds to the constituency level as opposed to lobbying the National Treasury to release the funds.

“NG-CDF has come in handy in helping schools and the same should be extended to the security sector. The MPs should allocate part of the portion in helping to build stations and administrative units to curb insecurity,” appealed the CS, when responding to issues raised by security officers in the Jukwaa la Usalama town hall meeting, Makueni chapter.

The court’s decision has sparked criticism from MPs, insisting that the fund is critical in addressing critical infrastructure needs at the grassroots.

The ruling also comes at a time when Anabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga and his Rarieda counterpart Otiende Apollo have sponsored a Bill to entrench NG-CDF in the constitution.

Murkomen also revealed that his ministry is in the final stages of formulating a standard design for the construction of police stations and administration units.

“We are working on the designs. We want the stations to have the same design across the country,” affirmed the CS, noting that some stations and administration units are old and have different designs.

He stated the NGAOs and the police stations should be standardized in light of the ongoing modernization undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“ We want the stations to be centers of excellence with similar designs, not that stations in Makueni, Turkana and Mombasa counties are different yet they are government institutions. The NGAOs and police station’s design will be similar across the country, “ he promised.

He pledged to fast-track the digitization of security operations, including the digital OB to enable the rollout of instant fines and reporting incidences.

“The NPS is already in the process of modernization of its equipment and operations. The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is spearheading the process. The Digital OB will help in reporting crime, having reliable statistics for quick intervention and Kenyans will be in a position to report issues from the comfort of their homes without exposing themselves to further crimes,” said Murkomen.

He added that the data collected will help track emerging crimes and trends and inform decisions on the areas where security should be beefed up.

He was joined by Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, Senator Dan Maanzo and other leaders.