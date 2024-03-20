11 Cars Burnt in Incident at Garage in Dagoretti

At least 11 cars were burnt down in a fire incident at a garage in Dagoretti area, Nairobi.

The fire broke out along Wanyee Road Wednesday morning at the Best Make Auto Motors burning down the assorted cars that were there for repairs.

The cause of the 1 am incident is yet to be known, police said.

Police revealed they were alerted about the fire and rushed there joining locals who were busy fighting to control the spread.

A fire engine from the county government arrived minutes later and managed to contain the spread of the fire.

It was then discovered at least 11 cars that had been left there for various repairs were badly damaged.

Police said they are investigating the incident. They want to understand if the fire was caused by arsonist or accident.

Elsewhere in Rongo, Migori County, a tailor lost property worth thousands of shillings in a fire incident.

The owner of the shop said he locked his shop and went home on Tuesday night before he was called with the sad news of the fire.

Electrical sewing machines and appliances worth thousands of shillings were destroyed in the incident.

The cause of the incident is yet to be known.