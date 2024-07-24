11 Former Cabinet Secretaries Left Out of Ruto’s New Cabinet

President William Ruto has made a significant move by permanently sacking several former Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) in response to mounting pressure from the Gen Z protest, which has been vocal about the need for a complete overhaul of the government.
This decision marks a decisive step in reshaping the administration, though it has sparked a range of reactions from the public.
Here is the list of the former CSs who did not make it back into the new Cabinet:
- Njuguna Ndung’u
- Aisha Jumwa
- Moses Kuria
- Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
- Peninah Malonza
- Mithika Linturi
- Ezekiel Machogu
- Ababu Namwamba
- Simon Chelugui
- Florence Bore
- Susan Wafula
Their positions have now been filled with a mix of new names from the opposition party and reshuffled former cabinet members.
President Ruto has emphasized that the new Cabinet was formed after extensive consultations, aiming to create a more inclusive and effective team