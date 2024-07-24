fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    11 Former Cabinet Secretaries Left Out of Ruto’s New Cabinet

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    President William Ruto has made a significant move by permanently sacking several former Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) in response to mounting pressure from the Gen Z protest, which has been vocal about the need for a complete overhaul of the government.

    This decision marks a decisive step in reshaping the administration, though it has sparked a range of reactions from the public.

    Here is the list of the former CSs who did not make it back into the new Cabinet:

    1. Njuguna Ndung’u
    2. Aisha Jumwa
    3. Moses Kuria
    4. Zacharia Mwangi Njeru
    5. Peninah Malonza
    6. Mithika Linturi
    7. Ezekiel Machogu
    8. Ababu Namwamba
    9. Simon Chelugui
    10. Florence Bore
    11. Susan Wafula

    Their positions have now been filled with a mix of new names from the opposition party and reshuffled former cabinet members.

    President Ruto has emphasized that the new Cabinet was formed after extensive consultations, aiming to create a more inclusive and effective team

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Kipchumba Murkomen Apologizes For Previous Conduct, Lifestyle After CS Nomination

    11 Former Cabinet Secretaries Left Out of Ruto’s New Cabinet

     
    Businessman Suleiman Shahbal Congratulates Joho, Mbadi, Oparanya, and Mvurya on Their Cabinet Nominations

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X