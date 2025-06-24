12 embassies, High Commissions in Kenya oppose use of plain clothes cops ahead of protests

Twelve embassies and High Commissions in Kenya issued a joint statement on the planned Gen Z protests on June 25 and called for justice for those killed last year.

Wednesday, June 25 marks one year since Kenyans voiced their concerns through widespread protests at the 2024 Finance Bill.

The statement called on security agencies to facilitate those willing to participate in the protests.

“We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan’s right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves.”

“As citizens prepare to mark this anniversary, we call on all to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and to refrain from violence,” the statement read in part.

It added the use of plain clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court.

“We urge full compliance with this ruling.”

The statement said the embassies and High Commissions are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings.

“Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya’s vibrant democracy. We renew our calls for swift, transparent, and independent investigations into all incidents of violence against peaceful protestors,” said the statement.

“Transparency and accountability are critical – not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens.”

Those who signed the statement were representatives from German, Netherlands, Denmark, Australian High Commission, Switzerland, Norway, Canadian High Commission, USA, British High Commission, Sweden and Finland.

Many businesses will be closed in major towns during the protests.

Police have allowed the demonstrations to happen. In Nairobi, the group plans to hand over a petition at Parliament and Office of the President.

The police have assured that both demonstrators and non-demonstrators will be protected during the protests meant to mark the one-year anniversary of the Gen Z protests on June 25, 2024.

In the historic event, youthful protesters broke through Parliament barricades and entered the complex, as lawmakers were debating the contentious Finance Bill 2024 that had sparked widespread outrage.

According to Amnesty International Kenya, hundreds of protesters broke through police barriers outside parliament in Nairobi, with police firing live rounds and injuring “many” people.

A section of Parliament that houses offices was also set on fire as protesters stormed the buildings, accompanied by heavy gunfire from police officers battling the defiant mob.