16-Year-Old Iva Jovic Battles Heat and Saves Six Match Points in Thrilling Three-Set Loss

Sixteen-year-old Iva Jovic, the youngest player in the women’s singles draw, faced grueling conditions as she entered her second-round match with temperatures soaring into the mid-nineties. The heat was suffocating; benches were too hot to sit on, and spectators’ shirts were drenched in sweat. Playing in such conditions was unimaginable.

On Monday evening, during her Grand Slam debut, the American teenager overcame both a swarm of bugs and world No. 42 Magda Linette to secure $140,000 and make a strong first impression at the tournament.

On Wednesday, Jovic faced the No. 29 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and the blistering heat, with the stakes higher—$215,000 and a chance to face world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (poor season) finally gets the job done on MP #7 against 16yo Iva Jovic. The young American was VERY upset in the end with the idea of losing. Love that. pic.twitter.com/hWsR2wLEE2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 28, 2024

In the end, it was too much for Jovic. However, her determination shone through as she battled through a serious medical scare and saved six match points in a grueling, three-hour match. The world No. 389 displayed immense grit.

Jovic eventually fell in a three-set thriller to Alexandrova, who triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Despite the loss, it was clear that the harsh conditions had taken their toll on the teenager.

Throughout the match, Jovic went toe-to-toe with the Russian, even winning the first set. But midway through the second set, with Jovic leading by a set but down a break, medics were called to the court. The 16-year-old was beginning to wilt.

Medics checked her blood pressure and pulse while she tried to cool down using wet towels, energy drinks, and water over her head. She also used energy gels and blew cold air into her face, all while her older sister, visibly concerned, encouraged her in Serbian.

Despite the concerning situation, Jovic recovered enough to continue playing and made some gutsy holds. However, she soon entered survival mode, taking refuge in the sliver of shade at the back of the court between points. Even these measures couldn’t stop Alexandrova from leveling the match.

As the match wore on and the temperature remained above 90 degrees, a 10-minute heat break allowed Jovic to regroup. Roared on by the home crowd, she earned six break points at the start of the third set but couldn’t convert any of them. The Russian then broke to lead 4-3 and served for the match at 5-3, but Jovic fought back twice.

Ultimately, Alexandrova broke Jovic’s serve for the third time. The teenager, showing remarkable tenacity, saved three more match points before finally running out of steam.