17 Western diplomatic missions urge Tanzania to address abuses, demand independent inquiry

A coalition of Western diplomatic missions has issued a strongly worded joint statement expressing deep concern over the escalating human rights situation in Tanzania following the country’s recent general elections.

The statement—released by the British and Canadian High Commissions, together with the embassies of Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the European Union Delegation—recalls earlier warnings by the EU and foreign ministers from Canada, Norway, and the United Kingdom about irregularities and violence surrounding the October 2025 polls.

The missions say they “deeply regret the tragic loss of lives and numerous injuries” reported in the aftermath of the election, and urged Tanzanian security forces to exercise “maximum restraint” as tensions persist in several regions.

Citing credible reports from domestic and international organisations, the diplomats expressed alarm at evidence of extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and concealment of bodies.

They called on authorities to immediately release the bodies of victims to their families, free all political prisoners, and grant detainees full legal and medical access.

The missions also urged the government to address concerns raised by African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) preliminary observer missions, which cited serious shortcomings in the electoral process.

While noting the government’s acknowledgment that understanding the causes of the violence is essential for national healing, the diplomatic group emphasised that any inquiry must be independent, transparent, and inclusive, involving civil society, faith leaders, and all political actors.

The joint statement adds to mounting international pressure on Tanzanian authorities to halt rights violations, ensure accountability for abuses, and commit to dialogue as unrest continues to simmer in the wake of the disputed vote.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Monday delivered a stern message regarding the unrest witnessed in the country on election day, saying the events were orchestrated by foreign actors seeking to undermine Tanzania’s long-standing peace and destabilize the nation’s governance.

She condemned what she described as foreign arrogance in dictating how Tanzania should manage its internal affairs, saying some countries “think they are our masters, our colonizers,” which she insisted is unacceptable.

“Who are you?” she posed.

Highlighting economic interests, President Samia said Tanzania is richly endowed — including rare minerals — making it an attractive target for foreign powers.

She noted that in the past, the country was overlooked because it was seen as poor, but now “they are drooling over our wealth.”

In her final appeal, the President called on Tanzanians to safeguard unity, peace, and national dignity.

“It should not become a curse that we fight and kill each other,” she said.

“Tanzania belongs to all of us, and we must protect it.”

Samia said outsiders “have been irritated by Tanzania’s stability” and accused them of coming “to destroy this country after destroying their own.”

She said Tanzania has enjoyed peace for many years — a state of affairs that troubles those who wish to disrupt it.

The President extended condolences to families who lost loved ones during the violence, stressing that “when one Tanzanian sheds blood, we all feel the pain.”

She noted that the disruptions, including halted business activities and property damage, reveal the magnitude of the plot behind the chaos.