2 Bar Attendants Arrested Over Murder of Man in Tassia

Two bar attendants were Thursday arrested over the murder of a man whose body was found on the roadside in Tassia, Nairobi.

The body was found by locals and had blood oozing from the mouth and ears.

It had a head injury and a deep cut on the upper side of the face.

It emerged the man was beaten up at a local bar leading to his death. This followed a disagreement over a bill.

The two attendants who were linked to the death were arrested for processing to face murder charges, police said.

Elsewhere, a beggar was lynched by a mob after he and another man had beaten to death his colleague in an argument over money in Roasters area, Nairobi.

Police said the incident happened at Alsops River, where two male vagabonds believed to have been good friends and a friend killed the victim identified as Ben.

An angry mob cornered one of the suspects as he tried to escape the scene and beat him to death.

Police arrived there moments later and picked up the bodies to the mortuary.

Police handling the case said they are looking for the other suspects who were involved in the killing.

