2023 KCSE Results to be Released on Monday

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are set to be announced at Moi Girls, Eldoret on Monday.

The 903,260 candidates who sat for the exams last December will know their fate tomorrow.

The 2023 KCSE results are especially significant because they align with the introduction of a new grading scheme designed to increase university admissions.

The redesigned structure, which was unveiled in August, drops the requirement from five subjects to just two in order to determine the candidate’s final score.

Under the new grading scheme, mathematics and any language (English, Kiswahili, or National Sign Language) will be required subjects.

These days, students must take mathematics and one of the following three languages: English, Kiswahili, or Kenya Sign Language.

The remaining five subjects with the highest grades will be used to determine the remaining marks.

The modifications are intended to raise the bar for university admission and are a part of the proposals made by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.