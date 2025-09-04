25 Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Set for Spain Boot Camp

A team of 25 rising football stars has been selected from the Safaricom Chapa Dimba Season 4 tournament to embark on a seven-day international boot camp in Huesca, Spain.

The contingent, comprising 13 boys and 12 girls, is scheduled to depart Nairobi on Saturday evening, September 6, for what has been described as a lifetime opportunity to hone their football skills.

During the camp, the players will face off in a friendly against Huesca’s Youth Academy, undergo intensive field training and masterclasses led by professional players, and train at the state-of-the-art Base Aragonesa de Fútbol facilities. The program also includes attending a Segunda Division clash between SD Huesca and Málaga CF, as well as cultural experiences such as sightseeing and city tours.

Out of the 32 players named to the All-Star squad, only 25 will travel to Spain, with the rest missing out due to national team duties and commitments with new clubs.

The Chapa Dimba initiative has already produced notable success stories. Among them is 19-year-old Austin Odongo, who played for Kisumu’s Obunga FC before signing for FKF Premier League giants Shabana FC. Odongo went on to earn a call-up to the Harambee Stars and was part of the historic Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) squad.

Equally impressive is the rise of Emily Moranga from Kisumu’s Plateau Queens, who was scouted by Women’s Premier League champions Police Bullets.

“Chapa Dimba has always been about opening doors of opportunity for Kenyan youth, and today we are proud to see that vision come alive in an even bigger way,” said Safaricom PLC CEO, Dr. Peter Ndegwa.

“To see players like Austin, Emily, and others breaking into professional clubs while their teammates prepare for this international boot camp fills us with immense pride.”

Plateau Queens’ Swaumu Masungo expressed excitement ahead of the tour, saying, “Visiting Spain and experiencing world-class football has always been a dream. I am determined to make the most of this opportunity and use the lessons to grow my career.”

The All-Star squad will be captained by Stanley Waswa of Ndura Sports Academy (boys) and Manda Sunira Were of Highland Royals Moi Girls (girls). They will be under the guidance of coaches Chrispine Odindo (Plateau Queens) and Evans Oketch (Obunga FC), alongside officials from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).