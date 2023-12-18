27 Escape Unhurt After Nairobi Bound Bus Catches Fire on Mombasa Road

At least 27 passengers escaped unhurt after a Nairobi bound passenger service vehicle caught fire along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in Makueni County on Monday morning.

The passengers however lost their valuables in the incident, police and witnesses said.

Eastern regional police commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan said the 44 seater bus belonging to Buscar Bus Company had 27 passengers aboard when the incident happened at Mogingo area early Monday.

Napeiyan said all passengers were successfully evacuated to safety.

He said the matter was reported to Mtito Andei police station as a fire incident report.

He said the incident happened at about 3 am.

“All the passengers were safely evacuated with no injuries during the incident,” Napeiyan said.

The police boss said the fire was suspected to have been caused by faulty wiring.

He added an investigation had been launched into the fire incident.

He said the company had been asked to provide an alternative means of transportation for the passengers.

The wreckage was removed from the roadside where the fire broke out.

Such fire incidents are common on long distance vehicles.