3 Killed, 7 Injured In Head-On Collision On Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Three people were Sunday killed in a road accident on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway. This is after a matatu they were travelling in was involved in an accident in the Burnt Forest area of Uasin Gishu county, police said.

Seven other passengers were seriously injured in the head-on collision.

According to police and witnesses, the matatu, which was travelling from Nairobi to Eldoret, was overtaking several cars when it collided with an oncoming matatu.

Ainabkoi sub-county police commander Stephen Kimunya said the injured were treated at Burnt Forest hospital before being transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary as the investigation into the accident continue.

Police have urged for caution on the road users on the route.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...