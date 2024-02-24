3 Suspects Who Robbed Pastor Organising Benny Hinn Crusade At Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi Arrested

Three robbery suspects who abducted and robbed a pastor of his phone and cash Thursday night as he walked to a restaurant near the Nyayo National Stadium were arrested in an operation.

The pastor is among those who have been organizing a crusade at the stadium be graced by American televangelist Benny Hinn.

The three were arrested at their respective residents in Syokimau, Kitengela and Kamito in an operation led by the DCI Nairobi Area Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau detectives backed up by their Lang’ata counterparts.

According to the victim who’s a pastor at the Christ Church, he was heading for dinner after a beehive of activities planning for the forthcoming Benny Hinn crusade set to be held at the Nyayo National Stadium, when three men accosted him and bundled him in a waiting saloon car.

Once in the car, the man of the cloth reported to have been stripped naked and photos of him taken before he was forced to reveal his Mpesa pin lest the photos be uploaded on his social media platforms. Complying under duress, Sh55,000 was transferred to one of the suspect’s phone and thereafter he was released.

Responding to this report which was made at Nyayo Police Post, the DCI team analysed the available forensic tips which led them to Village Apartment Hse No F2 within Syokimau where one of then suspects was arrested.

Search conducted in his house saw three handsets recovered, including an IPhone 13 hosting the sim card which received the stolen Sh55,000 and a PDQ bank card swapping machine, police said.

After a brief interrogation, one of the suspects led the team to Kitengela where his accomplice was arrested at Stengo 1 Apartment, in whose possession was the victim’s phone.

He was equally interrogated, leading the team to Katani area of Athi River where the last suspect, was nabbed. The three were escorted to Langata Police Station for custody pending arraignment on Monday.

Security has been enhanced near the stadium ahead of the crusade being beamed as the biggest in the country.

Police say they have also enhanced operations to address crime in general.