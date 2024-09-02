30-Year-Old Businessman Brutally Killed in Makindu

A 30-year-old businessman from Makindu was brutally murdered while heading home on his motorcycle as reported by Mbaitu FM online. In a violent attack, the victim’s eyes were gouged out.

Early this morning, news of the missing businessman spread quickly, leading local residents to organize a search for him.

Makindu Town Chief Jackson Kimende confirmed the tragic incident, reporting that the businessman’s mutilated body was found near the Kiumbi River in Kiboko town.

The police have conducted a preliminary investigation and have taken the deceased’s body to the Makindu Sub County Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

The discovery of the brutal murder has led to demonstrations in the area. Angry residents are urging the government to improve security in Makindu, citing a troubling rise in violent crimes.