300 Somali Soldiers Surrender To Kenya After Being Overrun By Jubaland Forces In Raaskambooni

At least 300 Federal Government of Somalia soldiers escaped and surrendered to Kenya after being overrun by Jubaland forces in a brief clashes in Raaskambooni area near the main border.

The soldiers were disarmed by Kenyan troops after approaching the main border while escaping from a camp they had been staying.

The drama broke out on Wednesday December 11 morning and escalated with exchange of fire between the two forces.

Witnesses said a number of other troops from the Somali National Army were captured after surrendering at their camp.

The Jubaland troops also took over the camp and set on fire some of the vehicles that were there.

Dozens of SNA soldiers were photographed seeking refuge at a site manned by the Kenyan security agencies at the Ishiakani border town in Kenya amid ongoing armed clashes at Raskambooni area between federal government troops and Jubaland regional forces.

More security officials were moved to the Kenya-Somalia border to address the crisis building out of the clashes, officials said.

The officials said they anticipated refugees to flock in using the Ishiakani border.

In addition, senior Jubaland officials said 240 federal soldiers have surrendered to Jubaland forces, further consolidating their control in the area.

This major development coincides with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holding an unannounced meeting with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed in Turkey. The meeting comes amidst earlier remarks by President Hassan, who stated he would not meet Abiy unless Ethiopia rescinds its agreement with Somaliland.

Despite these critical developments, the Somali Federal Government has remained silent on the loss of Raaskambooni, the surrender of its troops, and the movement of forces across the Kenya-Somalia border.

Federal troops, recently airlifted from Mogadishu, reportedly deployed drones in the conflict.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Somalia’s Defence Ministry said the Raskambooni clashes “severely undermine national security and represent a betrayal of Somalia’s sovereignty.”

The ministry vowed that “all those involved in these subversive acts would face severe legal punishment.”

At a press conference in Kismayu, Jubaland’s Deputy Security Minister, General Adan Xaji said the drones used by the Somali government against Jubaland forces will be exposed, including the countries that supplied them.

“It is deeply regrettable that these resources, meant to protect Somalia from external enemies, are being used against its own people.”

Officials fear the tension and confrontation may be worse in the coming days.

The clashes were sparked by contentious elections in the federal state with Mogadishu disputing the exercise that saw Madobe reelected.

Kenya is monitoring the situation amid push for talks between Mogadishu and Kismayu to quell the tensions.