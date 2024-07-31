39 Police Officers Injured in Southport Unrest

Thirty-nine police officers have been injured during a protest in Southport hours after a vigil took place to remember the victims of a knife attack in which three children were killed, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Earlier, Merseyside Police said eight officers sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Other injuries included one officer being knocked unconscious, as well as some suffering head and serious facial injuries. Three police dogs were also hurt, with two having bricks thrown at them.

The protest, which police said was believed to involve English Defence League supporters, began only a few streets away from Wednesday’s vigil location, near to a mosque on St Luke’s Road in Southport.

Those involved threw bricks at the mosque, set fire to cars and wheelie bins and caused damage to a local convenience store, police said.

In total, 27 officers were taken to hospital, and 12 were treated and discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.

As a result of the disorder, a 24-hour section 60 Order has been introduced in the area, giving officers enhanced stop and search powers to stop individuals, police said, adding that it will be in place until 19:54 BST on Wednesday.

A section 34 Order has also been introduced, allowing police to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are “likely to become involved in such behaviour”.

Merseyside Police said extra officers will remain in the area “to provide a visible presence and reassure communities.

In addition, a small number ambulance resources will remain at the scene on St Luke’s Road and will continue to support the police.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said it was “sickening” that this was happening within a “devastated” community.

He said the force has faced “serious violence” in the Merseyside town, and he was “so proud to have witnessed off-duty officers parade back on duty to support their colleagues who had displayed such courage whilst under constant and sustained attack.”

ACC Goss also thanked officers from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police for providing mutual aid and support.

He added the protest involved many people “who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside”.

“Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park,” he said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday.”

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after Monday’s attack on a children’s dance club in Hart Street.

ACC Goss said: “There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets.

“We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK, and speculation helps nobody at this time.”

‘Fears for safety’

PM Sir Keir Starmer said on X that the people of Southport were “reeling” after the “horror inflicted on them yesterday”.

He said that those who had “hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery” had insulted the community and would “feel the full force of the law”.

Families living nearby told the BBC they feared for their safety as stones flew past and police officers rushed to put on riot gear and pick up shields.

“I can’t believe this is happening in Southport,” one young woman shouted from the front of her car as she tried to drive her young daughter away.

The disorder began after hundreds of protesters gathered near a local mosque attacking the front of it, throwing bricks, bottles, fireworks and rocks, many with hoods up and scarves hiding their faces.

Merseyside Police said those behind the violence had been fired up by social media posts which incorrectly suggested an Islamist link to Monday’s stabbings.

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper had earlier warned about disinformation linked to the attack.

The suspect has no known links to Islam.

Ms Cooper later said it was “appalling” that police officers in Southport were facing attacks from “thugs on the streets who have no respect for a grieving community”.

“I think everyone should be showing some respect for the community that is grieving and also for the police who are pursuing an urgent criminal investigation now, and who showed such heroism and bravery yesterday in the face of these horrific attacks,” she said.

In a statement on X, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell also said she was “absolutely appalled by the disgraceful scenes of violence”.

“This is a community which has faced unimaginable tragedy, and it is grieving.

“Such behaviour is abhorrent and only causes further harm and suffering,” she added.

‘Focus on victims’

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy posted on X that more than 1,000 residents from Southport had come together at the vigil to remember the little girls who had died, those who were still critical in hospital and all those who witnessed and were traumatised by the events from yesterday.

“This is where all of our focus should be,” she said.

The Liverpool Region Mosque Network said the violent scenes were “causing further fear and anxiety within our communities”.

It added: “We must all unite and stand together against all forms of hate, violence and division.”

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violent protests tonight”.

He said the protests involved “people from outside our Southport community attacking our police and local people”.

