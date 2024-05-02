40 Tourists, Several Staff Rescued in Maasai Mara Camps

Forty guests and several staff members were rescued at Maasai Mara Game Reserve after River Talek burst its banks and overflowed.

Speaking to the media at Sarova Mara Lodge, Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu said no casualties or fatalities reported.

Floods have impacted nine camps including Tipilikwani camp, Mara Leisure camp, Mara Base camp, Olkinyei camp, Mara Big Five, Mariot Camp, Sweet Acacia, Pride Inn Mara and Kananga camp.

Governor Ntutu said that the river had overflowed at midnight affecting sections of Talek town and leaving guests trapped in several camps along the river.

Further, the governor said that Mosiro ward has been severely impacted by the ongoing rains with 100 families residing along the Mosiro Irrigation Scheme displaced.

The governor urged those who reside adjacent to the rivers to evacuate to safer ground.

Narok County Commissioner Lotiatia Kipkech echoed the governor’s sentiments by warning those who reside adjacent rivers to move to the safer grounds.

Lotiatia urged the stakeholders to alert people still residing near rivers of the risks of overflowing, adding that the government will use force to move people living in areas prone to floods.

The chairman of Narok County Natural Resources Nicholas Murero also urged the community residing around the flooded area to move to the safer sites.

He also praised both the National and county governments for the operations of rescuing the affected people.

By KNA