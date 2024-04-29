42 Bodies at Naivasha Morgue After Mai Mahiu Flash Floods 

At least 42 bodies were collected from various places after heavy flash floods wiped out several homes in Kamuchiri Village Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County following heavy rains.

Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui confirmed they had collected at least 40 bodies from debris on Monday.

“We have 40 bodies so far collected and many more are covered by the mud. Many cars too are covered. It is chaotic,” he said from the scene.

Officials at the mortuary said they had received 42 bodies at 11.50 am.

Rescue teams said five vehicles were trapped in the mud but bodies had been retrieved.

“We expect the numbers to go up as the search and rescue goes on,” said an official on the ground.

Many other people are missing after the incident on Sunday night.

More than 100 people were rushed to hospital following the tragedy.

Domestic animals were also killed in the incident, officials said.

Rescue missions were being hampered by the sloppiness of the area where the water raged through.

The floodwaters originated from a nearby river that broke its banks on Sunday night, according to the Kenya Red Cross.

“Several people have been taken to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash floods affecting Kamuchiri Village.”

“The floodwaters are reported to have originated from a nearby river that broke its banks,” KRC said.

The incident cut the major road from Nairobi to Mai Mahiu after heaps of rocks, mud, and logs were dumped there.

Many road users were stranded for hours as rescuers responded there.

Police urged motorists to avoid the route.

Heavy rains are being experienced in many parts of the country amid calls for caution.

Teams from the Kenya Police, County Disaster team, Kenya Red Cross and community members are at the scene, officials said.

The government Sunday postponed the scheduled schools reopening to Monday, May 6, 2024.

This angered many parents who had already sent their children to school.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said they have received data that some schools have been adversely affected by the ongoing floods.

He said sending students and staff to the affected schools would be putting their lives at risk, hence the decision to postpone the reopening.

“The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools are so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities”

“Based on this assessment, the Ministry of Education has resolved to postpone the reopening of all primary and secondary schools by one week, to Monday, May 6, 2024,” Machogu said.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on April 29.

The CS said his Ministry will work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to put in place measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the rains.

He added that they will also provide regular updates on all developments relating to the education sector.

Heavy rains have rendered most roads impassable.