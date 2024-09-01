49ers’ Ricky Pearsall Released from Hospital After Being Shot During Attempted Robbery

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from the hospital on Sunday after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in central San Francisco the previous afternoon. Pearsall, 23, was initially in serious but stable condition and later upgraded to fair before his release from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

According to Pearsall’s mother, the bullet exited through his back, narrowly missing vital organs, a stroke of luck she described as “extremely fortunate.” The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Geary Boulevard near Union Square, where Pearsall was walking alone.

An update on Ricky Pearsall. pic.twitter.com/aoF2s9Ztcm — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 1, 2024

The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Tracy, California, attempted to rob Pearsall at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between the two, resulting in gunfire that injured both Pearsall and the suspect. Both were transported to the hospital, where the suspect was later arrested. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott stated that there is no indication that Pearsall was targeted due to his status as a professional football player and confirmed that the suspect acted alone, though surveillance footage is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Pearsall, who was drafted by the 49ers in the first round this past April, has faced injuries since joining the team, missing time in training camp due to hamstring and shoulder issues. Despite these setbacks, the Niners had hoped Pearsall could contribute as a rookie, backing up starters Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel Sr.

Following the incident, Deebo Samuel Sr. expressed his relief on social media, posting, “He’s good… Thank God.” The District Attorney’s office is expected to make a charging decision on the juvenile suspect in the coming days