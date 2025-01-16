Crossing every corner of the world has become easier, and getting a tourist visa has been considered an essential procedure for visiting a foreign country. Today, some countries have made it easier to apply for a visa. The countries offer fewer formalities regarding application, less paperwork, and quick processing times for the visa, so it will not be a worry for the tourists to plan. Identifying the countries that make it easier to get a tourist visa will be beneficial. Thus, minimising time, money, and effort spent and allowing travellers to get on their travels.

The top 5 easiest countries to get a tourist visa

Though the visa processing time for some countries is very short, most of the other countries take very long and have many procedures involved. So, here are five of the easiest countries to get a tourist visa for if you want to travel hassle-free:

Bali

Bali is one of the best destinations for tourists, and travellers can easily find ways to view the beautiful beaches there. Besides the general visa upon arrival in Indonesia, Bali is one of a few regions that provide an easy electronic visa to citizens of many countries. The visa on arrival is a maximum of thirty days, which can be subjected to another thirty days. This means one can enjoy the island’s beauty for 60 days.

Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the easiest countries to get a tourist visa because of the online visa in Vietnam. Some foreign travellers may apply for an e-visa, and therefore, they will not attend any consulate. The e-visa is granted for a duration of up to 30 days, and the application process is very smooth and easy, requesting the basic personal details, travel details and passport details. This makes Vietnam a good place and easy to visit by so many people.

Thailand

Tourism to Thailand still leads in all the destination places in Asia since getting a visa as a visitor has been made remarkably easy. On entering, quite a good number of guests receive a Visa on Arrival allowing residents to stay there for 30 days, which is fairly good for normal vacations. At other times you can apply online or at the Thai embassy in your country to receive a tourist visa for coming to this country.

Malaysia

It is one of South East Asia’s most loved tourist destinations. You can find everything here, starting with beautiful cities, good islands, and tropical forests. Many people can go and visit the country without any visa for up to 90 days. Thus, Malaysia is one of the easiest countries to visit with a tourist visa for more exploration. However, Malaysia has very friendly visa policies, excellent food and great nightlife.

Bhutan

Bhutan is a country of beautiful landscapes, very special culture, and respect for the commitment of the Government towards protecting its environment. It offers an easy visa process for tourists. Once you have booked, the tour operator processes your visa application, which is granted via the Tourism Council of Bhutan. The visa is included in the package and is generally processed within a few days.

Final words

Overall, several destinations stand out due to their simple application processes and lenient visa policies. Atlys helps travellers with easy visa applications by providing visa services. Whether it be for a short trip or a good, long vacation, rest assured that going through Atlys, the process of procuring a tourist visa is smooth, making journeys to destinations quite seamless.