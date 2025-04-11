Passenger collapses and dies on board Kenya Airways flight from New York to Nairobi

A passenger collapsed and died on board a Kenya Airways flight from New York to Nairobi on Friday April 11.

The airline said the elderly passenger experienced a medical emergency.

At 0840 hours Nairobi Time, the crew notified the Kenya Airways Operations Control Centre that the passenger had collapsed.

“In accordance with international aviation medical protocols, the crew, supported by three qualified medical professionals who volunteered on board, immediately initiated emergency procedures, including the use of onboard medical equipment.”

“The flight diverted toward Entebbe International Airport (EBB) to expedite urgent medical care.

Regrettably, despite sustained resuscitation efforts, the passenger was pronounced deceased by the attending medical professionals at 0910 hours East Africa Time (EAT), prior to landing,” said a statement from the airline.

Following confirmation of the fatality and in alignment with international aviation safety and operational guidelines, the flight crew resumed the journey to the scheduled destination, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The airline said the aircraft landed at 1027 am Nairobi Time and was met by Kenya Airways’ contracted medical team, airport security, and relevant government authorities to manage the situation in accordance with established protocols.

“Kenya Airways is coordinating closely with the family of the deceased, local authorities, and aviation regulators to provide necessary support and determine the cause of death in line with applicable clinical protocols.”