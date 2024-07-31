6 Signs Your Senior Parent Needs More Help At Home

As parents get older, their needs change. Many seniors try to remain independent for as long as possible. However, there comes a time when they require more assistance to safely stay in their own home. Here are 6 signs that indicate your senior parent may need additional help:

1. Declining Mobility

Mobility often decreases with age. Your parent may have trouble getting up from chairs or need help climbing stairs. They may rely more on walkers, canes or wheelchairs to get around. Difficulty walking or standing increases the risk of falls. If your parent seems unsteady on their feet or has had recent falls, it’s a red flag that they need more in-home support. Look into home care in San Antonio, TX, to see what services are available.

2. Forgetfulness

Forgetfulness and confusion can signal cognitive changes. Your parent may forget to take medications or turn off the stove. They may get lost driving familiar routes. Leaving the water running or struggling to follow medication instructions shows your parent needs supervision for safety. Memory loss makes it hard for seniors to live alone without assistance.

3. Neglected Home Maintenance

Watch for signs that your parent is having difficulty keeping up with housework and home maintenance. Mail may pile up, dishes go unwashed or yards become overgrown. Clutter and mess indicate your parent needs help with cleaning and chores. Pay attention if your parent’s home looks increasingly unkempt or if utilities ever get shut off. This shows they require extra support.

4. Declining Nutrition

Poor nutrition is a problem for many elderly. Look in your parent’s cupboards and refrigerator. If you notice little fresh food or expired items, it’s a red flag. Your parent may skip meals, lack energy or appear underweight. Difficulty grocery shopping and preparing food means they likely need nutritional support. Meal delivery or help with shopping and cooking can prevent malnutrition.

5. Social Isolation

Does your parent rarely leave home or see friends anymore? Social isolation takes a toll on mental and physical health. Loneliness, depression and boredom may cause your parent to lose motivation for self-care. If your parent seems withdrawn or you’re their only regular visitor, increased social interaction could improve quality of life. More home visits or an adult day program can help combat isolation.

6. Changes in Personal Hygiene

Notice if your parent exhibits changes in bathing, grooming or hygiene habits. Seniors may struggle with tasks like bathing, brushing teeth, or washing hair due to decreased mobility. Lacking motivation or not recognizing the need to stay clean are other reasons for decline in personal care. Body odor, soiled clothing, or greasy unkept hair are red flags your parent needs hands-on assistance with personal hygiene. A home health aide can provide this type of help. Without proper hygiene, skin infections, falls, and other problems can occur. Assisted bathing ensures your parent stays healthy.

When evaluating your aging parent’s situation, consider involving their doctor or a geriatric care manager. Getting additional assistance, whether family help or homecare services, can allow your loved one to remain at home safely. Don’t wait for an emergency to take action. Addressing needs early on is crucial for your parent’s well-being.