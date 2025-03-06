Four in killing of Molo activist released, to be witnesses

Four suspects who were initially arrested over the killing of activist Richard Otieno, also known as ‘Molo President’ were released due to lack of evidence.

They will now serve as state witnesses.

Clinton Simantu, Jorim Ngong’a, Peter Mwaniki and John Ndegwa were freed on Thursday after investigators determined they were not directly linked to the crime.

State Counsel Emma Okok told Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion that the prosecution would rely on their testimony to build its case against the five men charged with murder.

The suspects still in custody Peter Okech, Joseph Kihara, Evans Aseka, Geoffrey Ndung’u and Stephen Mashet are set to be arraigned before the High Court.

Police believe Okech masterminded the murder, allegedly receiving payment from an unidentified person to eliminate Otieno.

According to investigators, CCTV footage captured Okech and Kihara planning the ambush before the attack, after which the group reportedly fled to Tanzania.

The trial now moves forward with the prosecution expected to rely on the testimony of the four former suspects.

CCTV footage shows him and two accomplices planning the ambush before fleeing to Tanzania.

According to investigators, Oketch was hired by the unknown individual and went on to recruit other suspects, including boda boda operators and hawkers, to carry out the murder.

The group was reportedly promised Sh300,000 for executing the plan.

Initially, the suspects were given Sh3,000 each, followed by an additional Sh5,000, totalling Sh8,000 for the six participants.

Police said Oketch recruited Joseph Kihara Kariuki and Evans Aseka.

The two were arrested alongside Oketch in Molo town on February 23.

Investigations also revealed that a blogger linked to the financier was involved in identifying the target, guiding the hired assassins to Omollo.

After the murder, the suspects reportedly fled to Tanzania, where they were sheltered by extended family members before returning to Kenya.

Geolocation data placed the suspects at the same location as Omollo on January 18, the day he was attacked and killed in Elburgon.

In addition to the cash payment, the assassins were allegedly promised a parcel of land as a reward for the murder.