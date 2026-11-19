About 600,000 schoolchildren across Kenya are consuming fortified whole-grain maize meal as part of efforts to improve nutrition through school feeding programmes.

The initiative, which provides maize meal for preparing porridge and ugali, is part of a wider push to increase access to nutritious foods while using existing school feeding systems to support local agriculture and food processing.

The Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA) says expanding the use of whole grains in school meals could help address malnutrition by improving the nutritional value of foods already consumed by millions of children.

Kenya’s school feeding programmes offer an opportunity to reach more learners without requiring significant changes to established diets, particularly given the central role of maize-based foods in household consumption.

An August 2026 report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled Integrating Food and Health Systems in Africa: A High-Return Investment in Health, identifies school feeding programmes as an important platform for improving dietary quality and strengthening local food supply chains.

The report, developed with contributions from The Rockefeller Foundation, Solid’Africa and FWGA, notes that school feeding programmes reach more than 85 million children across Africa.

It argues that prioritising nutritious foods in school procurement could create predictable demand for farmers, millers and processors while improving children’s access to essential nutrients.

Unlike refined flour, whole-grain flour retains the bran and germ, which contain dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. The report estimates that whole grains provide between two and five times the micronutrient density of refined alternatives, depending on the grain and nutrients compared.

David Kamau, managing director of FWGA and one of the report’s authors, said improving access to nutritious foods was particularly important in low- and middle-income countries, where millions of children continue to face malnutrition.

“Across Low and Middle Income countries (LMICs), millions of children still face the consequences of malnutrition and limited access to nutritious foods. At the Fortified Whole Grain Alliance (FWGA), we are working to make (fortified) whole grains a practical and affordable solution that can improve diets and help children thrive,” he said.

Rwanda provides an example of how the approach can be scaled through public school feeding programmes.

A 2021 pilot involving 13,500 students found that 97 per cent preferred fortified whole-grain maize porridge to the refined alternative. The programme later expanded to more than 74,000 children across 81 schools, with parental approval reaching 99 per cent.

The Rwandan government has since begun expanding fortified whole-grain maize meal in public schools, with close to 400,000 learners currently consuming Kaunga prepared from the flour. The country’s long-term target is to reach more than 4.3 million learners through a phased national rollout.

The BCG report estimates that transitioning to whole-grain maize, unpolished rice and sorghum in Rwanda’s school feeding system could generate annual combined health, fiscal, economic and environmental benefits of between US$120 million and US$155 million, depending on the approach adopted.

The findings point to the potential of using public food procurement to deliver both nutritional and economic benefits by connecting schools with local farmers, millers and food processors.

FWGA is calling for greater collaboration between governments, schools, agricultural producers, food manufacturers and development partners to increase the production and consumption of fortified whole-grain foods.

The alliance’s efforts initially focus on widely consumed staples, including maize, rice and wheat.

The push comes as Kenya joins organisations from 16 countries in marking International Whole Grain Day on November 19 through a global relay initiated by the Danish Whole Grain Partnership and led by the ICC Whole Grain Initiative.