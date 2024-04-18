7 Working Methods to Scare a Phone Scammer

Phone calls and text messages are the second and third most common contact methods for scams in the US. And according to one report, Americans lose almost $20 billion to phone fraud each year.

Considering their wide prevalence and the cost of becoming a victim, understanding how to tackle them has become imperative for mobile device users across the US.

In this article, we discuss how you could deter phone fraudsters and strengthen your safety with a few simple steps. But first, let’s take a deeper look at the potential threats of these scams.

Phone Fraud: What You Need to Know

Nowadays, criminals are exceedingly deceptive with their schemes. And AI, deepfake, and spoofing technologies have certainly given them a leg up.

Therefore, staying up-to-date about possible threats is crucial for anticipating, detecting, and avoiding phone scams.

Here are the prevalent ones to guard against.

Shady Telemarketers

Legitimate sales calls can be a nuisance when marketers pursue you to sell products you don’t need. But when they involve swindles, the consequences of answering your phone can be costlier.

Distressed-Loved-Ones Scam

Imagine receiving a call or SMS in the middle of the night from a friend or family member in trouble. When they ask for money for an urgent matter, you would hardly think twice before wiring some to their account. Knowing this, scammers often disguise themselves as loved ones in distress to target victims for financial fraud.

IRS Imposters

During tax filing season, these scams are particularly high, causing the IRS to issue warnings each year. But impersonators can be surprisingly convincing with their schemes. While many focus on duping taxpayers into paying false overdue taxes, some could attempt to steal tax ID details to file fraudulent returns.

Charity Fraud

This type of scam takes advantage of people’s generosity to trick them into making donations to charities that don’t exist.

Fake Lotteries & Sweepstakes

A sudden call about a high-value prize winning from a lottery or sweepstakes program can make anyone giddy with excitement. But today, many such calls involve data phishing and financial fraud.

Healthcare Scams

Criminals impersonating healthcare providers often phish for personal data, including medical insurance details, social security numbers, and bank account information.

Scaring Off Phone Scammers: 7 Methods That Work

Facing a fraudster, even on the phone, can be an alarming experience. But what if you can turn the tables?

Here are our best tips for deterring phone scammers.

1. Scream

Screaming into the phone can be an excellent way to take fraudsters by surprise, hopefully to the point they will never dare call you again

2. Blow a Whistle

This is another effective technique to intimidate unwanted callers in a way they will never forget.

3. Whisper, “How Long Should I Keep Them on the Phone?”

If you want to have some fun while scaring off a scammer, pretend to quietly speak to someone near you, giving the caller the impression that you are tracing their location.

4. Repeat What They Say

There is no better way to annoy and deter dishonest individuals than repeating every sentence they say. It worked in the playground when you were a kid, and it is guaranteed to work even today with scammers.

5. Act Partially Deaf

To exhaust and annoy your caller, pretend you are hard of hearing and get them to shout out loud and repeat themselves over and over.

6. Sell Them Something

Are you harassed by shady marketers trying to entice you into buying fake products and subscriptions? Why not try to sell them an imaginary product and put your sales skills to the test?

7. Play Music

If you don’t want to waste your time talking to dubious callers, just play some loud music next to the receiver.

Essential Tips for Your Phone Safety

Scaring off fraudsters can be deeply gratifying. But when you are pressed for time, avoidance is the best option.

Here are proven ways to minimize interactions with shady individuals.

Ignore Calls From Unknown Numbers

Whenever there is an incoming call from a number you don’t recognize, let the phone ring.

A legitimate caller would leave a voice or text message to inform you who they are and why they have called. If they don’t, you can always reverse-search their number to discover its registered owner.

Install a Caller ID App

This allows you to identify who is calling in real-time. Some caller ID apps can also detect and block spam and scam calls based on numbers flagged by their users.

Sign Up for the “Do Not Call Registry”

The FTC maintains the National Do Not Call Registry to protect consumers from incessant telemarketing calls. Registering with it prevents legitimate marketing organizations from contacting you.

If a scammer gets through to you despite your best efforts to avoid them, tackling them effectively with safety in mind is critical.

In such moments:

Stay Calm

Criminals can use threats, lucrative deals, and heartbreaking stories to lure you into their schemes.

Keeping your emotions under control is the only way to avoid getting duped.

Never Give Away Money or Personal Data

According to Nuwber, you should never transact via questionable or unfamiliar channels. This includes wire transfers, cryptocurrency, and gift cards—untraceable methods criminals frequently use for transactions.

Keeping your identifiable data safe is also important. Remember, no legitimate organization would ever ask for your SSN, tax ID, bank and credit card details, or insurance information over the phone

Check Their Story

Sometimes, separating shady calls from genuine ones can be tricky. In those instances, verifying facts will help you detect red flags.

For example, go into details and ask questions. Make it clear you want to authenticate information due to prevalent scams. This would usually drive fraudsters to pass you over and move on to their next victim.

Block the Number

When you identify a scam-related phone number, block it immediately to prevent the caller from contacting you on the same number. You can also flag it on the caller ID app to prevent them from reaching out to other users.

Inform the FTC

The FTC has a web page and hotline for consumers to report phone fraud. By sharing your experience, you can help many others to remain safe

To Conclude

Phone scams don’t just rob people of money. They can lead to identity theft and a range of resulting frauds that last for years.

If a deceptive individual ever harasses you, use the techniques we have discussed in this article to deter their advances for good, and possibly to have some fun while turning the tables on them