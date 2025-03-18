Aaliyah Edwards Siblings: All About Jermaine Edwards and Jahmal Edwards

Aaliyah Edwards is a Canadian professional basketball player who has quickly risen to prominence in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

She plays as a forward for the Washington Mystics, having been selected sixth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Before her professional career, she excelled at the University of Connecticut (UConn), where she played for the Huskies from 2020 to 2024, contributing to multiple Final Four appearances.

Aaliyah’s basketball journey began in her hometown, where her family played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent and passion for the sport.

Siblings

Aaliyah grew up in a supportive family with two brothers, Jermaine Edwards and Jahmal Edwards, who significantly influenced her basketball journey.

Jermaine, her older brother by over a decade, was a key figure in her early development, introducing her to basketball and the legacy of Kobe Bryant.

Despite their age difference, they shared a deep bond, often playing one-on-one and training together at the Royal Military Academy near their home.

Tragically, Jermaine passed away unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 27, a loss that profoundly impacted Aaliyah.

Jahmal, her other brother, also played a role in her early basketball days, joining her and Jermaine in backyard games that sparked her love for the sport.

Career

Aaliyah began playing at Frontenac Secondary School in Kingston before transferring to Crestwood Preparatory College in Toronto, where she led her team to three championships and earned MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association.

Her high school success caught the attention of UConn, where she committed as a five-star recruit in 2020.

At UConn, Aaliyah evolved from a promising freshman—averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game—to a dominant senior, posting career highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season.

She became the first UConn player since Maya Moore in 2010 to record a 20-point, 20-rebound game, showcasing her physicality and skill as a forward.

In April 2024, Aaliyah declared for the WNBA Draft, forgoing her final year of college eligibility.

Selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics, she made her professional debut on May 15, 2024, against the New York Liberty, scoring 6 points in 14 minutes.

Her first start came on May 19 against the Seattle Storm, where she recorded 9 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaliyah’s standout performance of the season came on June 6, 2024, against the Chicago Sky, where she posted career highs of 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

Despite the Mystics’ challenging 0-12 start, Aaliyah’s resilience and adaptability shone through, earning her a spot in the starting lineup at times and establishing her as a key player alongside veteran Shakira Austin.

Beyond the WNBA, Aaliyah has committed to the inaugural 2025 season of Unrivaled, a 3×3 basketball league, and continues to represent Canada internationally, competing in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics.

Accolades

At UConn, she earned numerous honors, including Big East Sixth-Woman of the Year and All-Freshman Team recognition in 2021, showcasing her immediate impact as a freshman.

Her breakout junior year in 2022-23 saw her named Big East Most Improved Player, All-Big East First Team, and the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, alongside averaging a double-double of 18.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.

As a senior, she was selected to the All-Big East First Team, named a 2024 WBCA All-American, and received Second-Team All-America honors from the USBWA, capping a stellar collegiate career that included a Final Four appearance in 2024.

Internationally, Aaliyah has been a standout for Canada since her debut with the junior national team at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Women’s Americas Championship, where she won a silver medal.

She continued to shine at the 2019 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, earning another silver medal, and secured a bronze medal at the 2023 AmeriCup.

Her Olympic journey began at Tokyo 2020, where she was the youngest member of the Canadian team, and continued at Paris 2024.

Aaliyah’s high school accolades include being named the 2019-20 OSBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the 2022 GLOBL JAM Championship MVP.