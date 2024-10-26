Aaron Gordon Siblings: All About Drew and Elisabeth Gordon

Aaron Gordon is a professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He gained prominence at Archbishop Mitty High School, winning two state championships and earning California Mr. Basketball honors.

After a standout year at the University of Arizona, Gordon was drafted fourth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2014.

He is known for his athleticism, having been a two-time runner-up in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and won his first NBA championship with the Nuggets in 2023.

Aaron has two siblings, an older brother named Drew Gordon and an older sister named Elisabeth Gordon.

Drew was also a professional basketball player, while Elisabeth played college basketball at Harvard.

She later served as Aaron’s agent early in his NBA career before transitioning to other ventures, including founding a lifestyle brand and supporting young women athletes through her initiative, Play MakeHers.

Gordon attended the University of Arizona, where he played one season for the Wildcats under head coach Sean Miller.

During his freshman year in 2013-2014, he averaged 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Known for his athleticism, defensive skills, and versatility on the court, Gordon helped lead the Wildcats to a 33-5 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

His impressive performance earned him All-Pac-12 First Team honors, and he declared for the NBA Draft after just one season.

Gordon was selected fourth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

He quickly became known for his explosive athleticism and versatility, playing multiple positions including power forward and small forward.

Over his time with the Magic, he developed into a key player, averaging around 15-17 points per game in various seasons.

He gained recognition for his highlight-reel dunks, finishing as a runner-up in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in both 2016 and 2020.

In March 2021, Gordon was traded to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and a future first-round pick

Gordon played a crucial role in helping the Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history during the 2022-2023 season.

His contributions on both ends of the floor were vital throughout the playoffs.

In July 2023, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $133 million with the Nuggets, solidifying his place as a core member of the team moving forward.

Gordon has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In high school, he led Archbishop Mitty to two state championships and was named California Mr. Basketball in both his junior and senior years.

He participated in the 2013 McDonald’s All-American Game, where he won the MVP award.

During his single season at the University of Arizona, Gordon was recognized as a top 30 finalist for the Naismith College Player of the Year, earning All-Pac-12 First Team honors and being named Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Year.

In the NBA, Gordon is well-known for his performances in the Slam Dunk Contest, finishing as a runner-up twice—first to Zach LaVine in 2016 and then to Derrick Jones Jr. in 2020.

His most significant achievement came in 2023 when he won his first NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets.

Additionally, he has been discussed as a potential NBA All-Star selection during various seasons, highlighting his growing impact in the league.